Sseninde happy to diversify look of Women’s Development Cup

By Makhtum Muziransa

KAMPALA. Unlike last year where six of eight teams in the inaugural Sseninde Women Football Development Cup came from the central region, the organizers are pushing for a more country-ward outlook this time.

This time six of the teams for the December 15 tournament at Star Times Stadium – Lugogo, will come from outside Kampala and Wakiso and will include Lady Doves from Masindi and Soccer2Unite from Kabale. “We are looking at girls that are talented but don’t have exposure and platform to play or express their talent,” former Crested Cranes coach Majidah Nantanda, said.

“In doing so we are also trying to build teams from communities and upcountry rather than concentrating on teams from within the central region,” she added.

Indeed the Sseninde Foundation and Nantanda, who has been keen on building grassroots even in her years as national team coach, have over the last one year tried to take football to the underprivileged communities.

One such beneficiary has been Nangabo from Gayaza, where coach Johns Kato’s team has had the privilege to have her team trained by Nantanda and Jean Sseninde.

“All we needed was a platform. We attended the first edition as observers and asked for a chance to play this time.We are looking forward to challenging all teams,” Kato said.