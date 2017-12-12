Wednesday December 13 2017 Sseninde happy to diversify look of Women’s Development Cup Sseninde is hoping to inspire lesser privileged girls in the tournament she has organised. It will be held on Friday at the StarTimes stadium in Lugogo. PHOTO by Makhtum Muziransa In Summary Indeed the Sseninde Foundation and Nantanda, who has been keen on building grassroots even in her years as national team coach, have over the last one year tried to take football to the underprivileged communities.One such beneficiary has been Nangabo from Gayaza, where coach Johns Kato’s team has had the privilege to have her team trained by Nantanda and Jean Sseninde. Advertisement By Makhtum Muziransa KAMPALA. Unlike last year where six of eight teams in the inaugural Sseninde Women Football Development Cup came from the central region, the organizers are pushing for a more country-ward outlook this time.This time six of the teams for the December 15 tournament at Star Times Stadium – Lugogo, will come from outside Kampala and Wakiso and will include Lady Doves from Masindi and Soccer2Unite from Kabale. “We are looking at girls that are talented but don’t have exposure and platform to play or express their talent,” former Crested Cranes coach Majidah Nantanda, said.“In doing so we are also trying to build teams from communities and upcountry rather than concentrating on teams from within the central region,” she added.Indeed the Sseninde Foundation and Nantanda, who has been keen on building grassroots even in her years as national team coach, have over the last one year tried to take football to the underprivileged communities.One such beneficiary has been Nangabo from Gayaza, where coach Johns Kato’s team has had the privilege to have her team trained by Nantanda and Jean Sseninde.“All we needed was a platform. We attended the first edition as observers and asked for a chance to play this time.We are looking forward to challenging all teams,” Kato said.mmuziransa@ug.nationmedia.com advertisement In the Headlines Courts, prisons lose big in prosecutors’ strike Government has been losing huge sums of money following nearly two months of strike by State 60% Ugandans can’t get quality healthcare - report The survey sought to determine citizens’ daily experiences when accessing social services Editorial Raise both science and arts teachers’ salaries Charles Onyango Obbo Want to see new connected Africa? Go to Wandegeya Commentary Are we witnessing killing of the 1995 Constitution? Commentary Challenge facing Uganda is the slow pace of executing business decisions