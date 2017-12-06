Sseninde hopes to find stability for football project

Eight teams will take part in the second Sseninde Women Development Football Camp due December 15, at Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

The tournament, under the theme #findingyou, is organised by inspirational Crested Cranes midfielder Jean Sseninde, and is aimed at giving underprivileged girls a chance to showcase their talents.

Sseninde’s camp comes as a supplement and breeding ground for Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) clubs. The credibility of her tournament is not in doubt as Florence Nalumanzi who played for Kawempe Junior team at Villa Park last year is now part of the FWEL champion’s senior team.

Last year’s top scorer Fauzia Najjemba and best midfielder Shamirah Nalujja from Gaddafi Integrated Academy are now part of the league’s new side Isra Academy.

Little wonder that the Crystal Palace player had more than 20 teams applying to join this year although she could only manage to take in eight, two more than last year.

“First we want to ensure stability. The tournament is free of charge and we need to ensure that the teams get everything they need to take part,” Sseninde said at the launch in Lugogo on Tuesday.

“We also want to show that we do not need a lot of money to put on a show for women’s football,” added Sseninde, who has managed to attract Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata and KCCA football club into supporting the foundation.

“He is offering support in many ways. Most importantly, he is an inspiration to many aspiring footballers. When most of these girls and indeed anyone see a video of him talking about women’s football in Uganda, they are bound to listen,” Sseninde said.

KCCA’s coach Mike Mutebi, was equally swept off his feet by the initiative and hopes the club can look into the prospect of establishing a women’s football team by the end of 2018.

While the football tournament is just a flagship event for the foundation, Sseninde and her family are also involved in skilling children to shape them for tomorrow’s job markets.

“We have a huge opportunity to make an impact on the community. If the young girls can get skills as children, they can grow up to help others and the cycle continues,” Sseninde’s sister and director in the foundation Joanita Nabulime, said.