Saturday December 16 2017

Stoke's clash with West Ham delayed after power failure

Stoke City's Welsh manager Mark Hughes awaits

Stoke City's Welsh manager Mark Hughes awaits kick off in the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City at Wembley Stadium in London, on December 9, 2017. AFP PHOTO 

By AFP

Stoke's Premier League clash with West Ham was delayed on Saturday after a "major power outage" at the bet365 Stadium.
Mark Hughes' side were scheduled to kick off against the Hammers at 1500 GMT, but with less than half an hour to go before the match, it was announced the start would be delayed.
Parts of the stadium were plunged into darkness, while fans were forced to remain outside while the problem was addressed.
"Kick off will be delayed due to a major power outage. We will make a further announcement after 3.00pm," a post on Stoke's official Twitter account said.
"A power surge has affected both club generators and the mains supply."

