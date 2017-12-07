UPDF, Prisons favourites for Injectaplan glory in Namboole

Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) expect Prisons to raise the ante and competition when the sides meet at the Injectaplan Netball Tournament grand finale in Namboole today.

UPDF edged Prisons 18-17 in the central region clubs’ finals held in Kazo as both sides booked a ticket to Namboole where they will be joined by another six teams from the other three regions. The institutions will also have their category of eight teams.

“I believe we have a good team but we cannot relax,” UPDF coach Andrew Wasswa, cognizant of the fact that Prisons will be pushing hard to defend their title from the first edition last year, said.

“I believe Prisons will be our biggest challenger but that should just encourage us to do even better,” he added.

UPDF and Prisons will be joined by Mvara and Arua Stars from Northern region. Butaleja and Walukuba, who also have a regional score to settle after the latter defended their regional trophy a fortnight ago in Mbale, will represent the the east while Kisenyi and Holy Spirit come in from the West.

Meanwhile Uganda Christian University (Mukono) emulated its campuses in Arua and Mbale by topping the Institutions category at the expense of Nkumba University in the central region.

It makes for a good grand finale as UCU Mukono must prove it can upset the status quo again.

In last year’s grand finale, Nkumba were institutions’ category champions while UCU Mbale and Bishop Stewart University – Mbarara finished in second and third overall.