Friday December 8 2017

Uganda mauls hapless South Sudan to edge closes to Cecafa semis

 

Advertisement
By Denis Bbosa

Kakamega-Kenya- The writing was on the wall that South Sudan stood no chance against Uganda Cranes but it is the impressive character in which the rout was executed that stood out on Friday at Kakamega Stadium, Kenya.

Cranes' opening game in Cecafa against Burundi on Monday was a barren draw which called for an all-out approach from head coach Moses Basena.

He made two changes - midfielder Sadam Juma coming in for Tadeo Lwanga and striker Hood Kaweesa starting ahead of Allan Kateregga - and the goal taps opened.

Vipers forward Milton Karisa opened the rout on five minutes calmly controlling Muzamir Mutyaba's pass to fire home.

Strikes from Kaweesa, a double by KCCA striker Derrick Nsibambi and a solo effort by right back Nicholas Wadada followed as Cranes 5-1 registered deserving victory that takes them close to a semifinal slot.

The scoreboard could have read 7-1 had Zanzibar referee Mfaume Nassor not ruled out Kaweesa and Nsibambi strikes.

Cranes, now on four points, face Ethiopia on Sunday in the last game to determine the group winners.

Burundi follow closely with four points ahead of their last game with winning less South Sudan on Monday.

"We played well but at times took off the foot on the pedal. I thank the boys for reacting from the earlier draw. We are  happy that we are now  on course for a semi-final place, “ Basena told Daily Monitor.

"We are going to try and recover because the Kakamega sun takes a lot out of the players," he said.

Cranes have won 14 Cecafa titles and are the reigning kings.

dbbosa@ug.nationmedia.com

Related Stories

Uganda mauls hapless South Sudan to edge closes to Cecafa semis
advertisement

In the Headlines

Government spends Shs497 billion on workshops, consultancies

A total of Shs104b was spent by the different ministries and agencies on workshops and seminars

More details emerge about shooting of Gulu police commander

The source, an intelligence officer, who preferred not to be named, said Mr Ayiki, after being

  • Hungry people wait for relief foo
    National
    UK extends Shs134b for nutrition in Karamoja  
  • Percy Kamusiime
    National
    Kigezi mourns sudden death of popular journalist  
  • National
    State House, MPs use Shs78 billion on travel  
  • Yekoyada Nuwagaba
    National
    Museveni’s advisor remanded over hippo teeth, tortoise  