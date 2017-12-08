Uganda mauls hapless South Sudan to edge closes to Cecafa semis

By Denis Bbosa

Kakamega-Kenya- The writing was on the wall that South Sudan stood no chance against Uganda Cranes but it is the impressive character in which the rout was executed that stood out on Friday at Kakamega Stadium, Kenya.

Cranes' opening game in Cecafa against Burundi on Monday was a barren draw which called for an all-out approach from head coach Moses Basena.

He made two changes - midfielder Sadam Juma coming in for Tadeo Lwanga and striker Hood Kaweesa starting ahead of Allan Kateregga - and the goal taps opened.

Vipers forward Milton Karisa opened the rout on five minutes calmly controlling Muzamir Mutyaba's pass to fire home.

Strikes from Kaweesa, a double by KCCA striker Derrick Nsibambi and a solo effort by right back Nicholas Wadada followed as Cranes 5-1 registered deserving victory that takes them close to a semifinal slot.

The scoreboard could have read 7-1 had Zanzibar referee Mfaume Nassor not ruled out Kaweesa and Nsibambi strikes.

Cranes, now on four points, face Ethiopia on Sunday in the last game to determine the group winners.

Burundi follow closely with four points ahead of their last game with winning less South Sudan on Monday.

"We played well but at times took off the foot on the pedal. I thank the boys for reacting from the earlier draw. We are happy that we are now on course for a semi-final place, “ Basena told Daily Monitor.

"We are going to try and recover because the Kakamega sun takes a lot out of the players," he said.

Cranes have won 14 Cecafa titles and are the reigning kings.