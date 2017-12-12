Tuesday December 12 2017 Uganda Festival in USA contracts Radio and Weasel, Afrigo band Goodlyfe singers Mowzey Radio and Weasel Advertisement By AGENCIES Next year’s Uganda Festival, popularly dubbed the summer’s ultimate event will be hosted at the 5 Star Gaylord National Resort Hotel at Nationa Harbor D.C – Maryland, organisers have said.The Uganda Festival, a flagship entertainment and business fete for Ugandans in the diaspora organized by UNAA Causes will take place from August 31 to September 3 in the Washington DC.Mr Caroli Mpoza, UNAA Causes’ publicity Secretary in Washington, the team have put together a star studded group of artistes for the four-day event that will be kick started by a grand opening in Riverview Ballroom at the Gaylord National Resort.“The freestanding, waterfront ballroom offers 16,000 square feet of meeting space and features a 270-degree panorama of floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase spectacular views of the Potomac River, Woodrow Wilson Bridge and Old Town Alexandria,” he says of the venue.He further brags that the venue chosen is good to the eye because by design, it makes one think the building is on top of a river. He adds that guests that intend to stay within the facility would part with about $169 (Shs600000) for a suite.“We have set the grand opening for August 31, 2018, and it will feature artistes like; Afrigo Band, Radio and Weasel, Lydia Jazmine, Fille Mutoni and many others. It will be entertaining and no talk at all,” Mr Mpoza says.Also prepared for revellers is an “unforgettable” boat cruise blasting away with live music for 5 hours and drifting pas iconic Washington DC landmarks like the Jefferson Memorial, Georgetown waterfront and Lincoln Memorial, this is scheduled a day after the grand opening.“The boat will Cruise on the Potomac from the Wharf in DC’s Southwest waterfront, showing you DC from a whole new perspective. Listen and dance to live music, enjoy fine dining, and take in beautiful, unobstructed views of our nation’s capital,” Mpoza urges. I would escape from school to get my ARVs ‘They think sleeping with young girls helps them catch more fish’ advertisement In the Headlines Raise both science and arts teachers’ salaries This was to fulfil the country’s deep dedication to the arts and celebrating the role of the arts Want to see new connected Africa? Go to Wandegeya According to a recent authoritative report, while France is the top destination for African Commentary Are we witnessing killing of the 1995 Constitution? Commentary Challenge facing Uganda is the slow pace of executing business decisions World South Sudan clashes leave more than 170 dead, says MP 6 minutes ago National Infighting will kill NRM - Otafiire 1 minute ago