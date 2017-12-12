Uganda Festival in USA contracts Radio and Weasel, Afrigo band

By AGENCIES

Next year’s Uganda Festival, popularly dubbed the summer’s ultimate event will be hosted at the 5 Star Gaylord National Resort Hotel at Nationa Harbor D.C – Maryland, organisers have said.

The Uganda Festival, a flagship entertainment and business fete for Ugandans in the diaspora organized by UNAA Causes will take place from August 31 to September 3 in the Washington DC.

Mr Caroli Mpoza, UNAA Causes’ publicity Secretary in Washington, the team have put together a star studded group of artistes for the four-day event that will be kick started by a grand opening in Riverview Ballroom at the Gaylord National Resort.

“The freestanding, waterfront ballroom offers 16,000 square feet of meeting space and features a 270-degree panorama of floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase spectacular views of the Potomac River, Woodrow Wilson Bridge and Old Town Alexandria,” he says of the venue.

He further brags that the venue chosen is good to the eye because by design, it makes one think the building is on top of a river. He adds that guests that intend to stay within the facility would part with about $169 (Shs600000) for a suite.