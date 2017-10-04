Of the beauty in the corner he could not let go

But girls can be bold. There is this friend of mine who has suffered with this one girl, makes one wonder what it is about this one girl that he cannot seem to get over. But this tale is about the girl, not the guy. Okay, maybe both of them, but I will not look into why he just cannot cut the girl loose and move on.

So, about three years back, this buddy of mine ( let’s call him Fred), goes to visit a client. There, he espies this beauty seated in a corner, busy typing away at her computer. Predictably, he did not say anything to her. He did what had brought him and left.

But he started creating all excuses to visit the client, even after all payments had been made and there was no need to go see the client anymore. Like that, he befriended the client’s accountant, who happened to be friends with the beauty in the corner.

And like that, the two of them were introduced. And by some stroke of fate - at this point I cannot tell whether it was a good thing, or a bad one- she was indeed single. Just like him. Soon, they started going out on dates, and then they started dating for real. And all was good. For a while.

Then one day about a year later, she just stopped seeing the guy. He begged for her to tell him exactly what it was that he had erred so he could cauterise it out of his life, and out of their relationship.

For him, things were smooth as silk, and he was happy as a bug in a rug. But she would not tell him. She only said they could no longer see him, and he should indeed stop bothering her. He lost a lot of weight in this period. He seemed like someone who had had the air knocked out of him.

But trust guys to rebound; within a few months, even though he still pined for her, he had somehow gathered his wits, and was seeing some other girl. But to his closest friends, he still talked about ‘beauty in the corner’. He had not really got over her.

Then one day, he told me she had called him. Instinctively, I smelled trouble. Why would someone who walked away as if she had been insulted the mother of all insults then call the guy again. The same guy she had famously stated that was wasting her time, and she had gone onto better prospects. I told him to take it easy, but you know how these things are; the heart wants what the heart wants. Before long, they were back together. I almost forgave and forgot her past behavior, but then she vanished again! This time, the guy was not as distraught as before. He took it with the stolid attitude of a man who has tangled with that particular challenge before. This time, he never mentioned her again.

After a while I actually forgot about her. Until I saw this same woman on this guy’s whatsapp profile pic. I was too confused to even ask who she was to him, and what on earth she was doing on his profile pic.

But he told me himself.

One day, with that pride of a guy who has just got rid of his virginity, he told me that ‘his girlfriend had said hi’.

I was not sure what he was talking about because as far as I was aware, he did not have a girlfriend, at least not one that I knew about. But he clarified.

He told me that ‘beauty in the corner’ was back.

I wanted to ask, ‘for good this time?’ But that is what makes some people good friends and others bad ones. Knowing what to say out loud, and what to keep to oneself. Although in this case, I wonder if I am being a good friend or a bad one.