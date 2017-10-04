Run the moment you smell unfaithfulness

Humanity demands that we give someone a second chance when they have messed-up; I mean, we are all humans but what if that human being never learns from his/her past mistake? Should you just keep nursing your broken heart as he does it over and over again?

I looked in his eyes crying like a lamb that is about to be sacrificed, he pleaded for mercy and swore never to give in to the temptation. He shifted all the blame to the other party.

“She seduced me,” he said as I listened. I gave him a benefit of a doubt because I knew, this song will echo again and very soon.

After a short while, he bounced back to his old ways. He was trapped again and this time his apology came in handy - you know the kind who thinks that they can pay for forgiveness!

I smiled, sarcastically because now it was my turn to set the tune. If he had cheated with the same person then maybe I would be scared that, that is a relationship being born.

But no. He had fallen for another naïve girl. Poor girl even thought that she was in love. She exchanged texts with me in a manner to prove a point but I laughed.

Who even fights for such a relationship? I wished her well and for sometime it seemed like it was working perfectly until I met her over the weekend. She burst out in tears.

“How could you handle him?” she cried. “The guy jumps from one skirt into another. I tried to leave but I have his child and he is threatening to take him if I dare leave.”

I raised an eyebrow and wondered why she had thought that their relationship would last longer.

Poor girl thought that cheaters change. Now she knows that unless God himself re-created a cheating spouse, he is not a kind who will change overnight or even over-month.

No one is born a cheat but their desire for greed pushes them to do the unthinkable and before they know it, they are buried in their own mess and its hard to resurrect.

I wish luck to whoever thinks that people really change. I have had a taste of unfaithfulness and unless someone is willing to starve their desires and say no to the daily temptation, a cheat will never really change.

Here is my final warning. If you smell unfaithfulness when the relationship is still early, run and never look back or else you might turn into a pillar of salt. For some habits die hard.

Cheating is definitely one of them.