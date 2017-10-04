Used and dumped by three men because of disability

By Aggrey Nsekanabo

Imagine yourself - a disabled teenage girl with feelings and blood running in your veins. You have never thought of yourself as a full human being and suddenly some respectable man walks up to you and tells you how beautiful you are. And in 17 years of your life, he is the only one to have ever told you so. You throw yourself to that person without holding back.

That is what happened to Manjeri Mukyala, 59, when she was about 17 years in her home village of Nagwere, Luzinga Parish, Wankole Sub -county, Buzaaya County in Kamuli District. She has the memory of an elephant. Events that happened over 40 years ago are so alive.

“I was in Primary six when I was at our home alone. Our house sits a few metres from the main village road. This man, highly respected and educated, packed his bicycle and walked up to me. He knew I was disabled. He squatted next to me and told me all the beautiful words in the world. He then asked for my love and I could not hesitate;

From then on, we would find a way of being together. Before long, I was pregnant. My father was so disappointed in me. I dropped out of school when the pregnancy became visible. I never told my family who was responsible despite all the threats. Unfortunately, when the baby was born, the boy resembled him from head to toe. He denied responsibility and I was so devastated and felt betrayed. One of his family members told my father; ‘you think my brother can sleep with your corpse?’ Manjeri narrates.

We are also a people

Manjeri has this cynical laugh that awakens you as she adds;

“It is when they are with other people that they remember your disability. But when they are with you, you are the greatest woman under the sun,” Manjeri reveals.

Then another man came along and he sired with her two girls born in 1982 and 1986. He would come in the cover of darkness. Moreover he was also disabled but he never wanted to be seen with Manjeri. When he died, he did not bequeath anything to the girls.

Then a third man came. Together, they had two children; 21-year-old Zubair and 18-year-old Fatinah. He lives in the next village but has never known how those two children have survived. They have not had much of an education.

Fatinah is already a mother. She did not complete primary school level. Zubair could muscle up to Senior Four but did not pass the exams and he keeps around the home doing casual labour.

“You see, women with disabilities are so vulnerable. Because we lack confidence, we give in easily to men who claim to love us. Yet, like any woman, we too want to be loved. It pains me when I hear parents say; ‘I am a mother of four children with one cripple. As if the cripple is not a child,” says Manjeri, the Councillor for PWDs at her Sub-county of Wankole.

“Our own children are sometimes ashamed of us. In school, they abuse them as children of the cripple, Manjeri explains.

The cycle of vulnerability has engulfed Manjeri’s household. Peruth is already a mother of five, Joyce has two and so is Fatinah. While the first two girls do not live with her, they sometimes send their children to her. And that strains her resources and energy. Fatinah and her two little children live with her permanently.

“When children of the disabled are not in school, ‘village hounds’ hover around them. Before you know it they are pregnant,” Manjeri asserts.

Manjeri says she was not born this way but the disabilitywas caused by polio. She says, she cannot blame her parents for not immunising her because the nearest clinic then was in Kamuli town, over 60 miles away. In her family she was the unlucky one though, to be crippled by the polio virus.

Her brother, Yokosani Nkono has built for her a little tin-roofed house that she stays in. He also gave a piece of land on which she grows her crops.