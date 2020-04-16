Are hybrid cars the magic bullet for Ugandan drivers?

By Peter Mwayi

Fuel economy is without a doubt the biggest consideration for the average Ugandan seeking to buy a car. This perhaps explains the dominance of the Toyota on Ugandan roads, with many owners testifying to their exceptionally low fuel consumption, even for SUVs.

The need to address fuel economy drove car makers back to the drawing board, coming up with VVTI and hybrid engines.

What may come as a surprise though is that although the phenomenon of hybrids remains novel in 2020, the first hybrid car was actually built more than 100 years ago in 1899 by Ferdinand Porsche.

Two power sources

A hybrid is a car that runs on two sources of power, a gasoline engine (petrol or diesel) backed by an electric motor.

The hybrid system can be related to recycling energy as the car uses regenerative braking to recapture energy with the two engines working in turns. Sometimes the electric motor does all the work, sometimes it is the gas engine, and sometimes they work together.

This results in less fuel burnt and thus better fuel economy. Moreover adding electric power to the fuel engine also boosts performance in certain instances for example when climbing a steep hill.

Designs

The hybrid cars come with a high-voltage battery pack which is separate from the car’s conventional battery. Using the regenerative braking system, the car recaptures energy produced by the heat from the brakes as it decelerates. This energy then replenishes the battery pack. Also like the conventional cars, hybrids use the gas engine to charge and maintain the battery.

With the aim of maximising fuel economy and keeping the cost of using cars as low as possible, car makers have come up with different hybrid designs which vary in power and efficiency. There are the full hybrid brands in which the electric motor is capable of moving the car by itself, even for a short distance. Then there is the mild hybrid, whose electric motor is there to assist the gasoline engine reduce the amount of fuel burnt in motion and also serves to increase performance.

The hybrid in the mild system also serves as the starter for the automatic start-stop system meaning the system shuts down its engine when the car comes to rest for example in traffic jam, in order to save fuel. Kampala’s roads are dotted with the Toyota Alphard Hybrid model made in 2006, which uses the mild hybrid system.

A common transmission connects the electric motor(s) and gasoline engine, blending the two power sources together. In some, the transmission is automatic, manual, or continuously variable transmission (CVT). The most popular hybrid transmission is the power-split CVT, which depending on the size of the engine, determines how a hybrid will accelerate, sound, and feel. It is, therefore, not uncommon that while driving a hybrid engine, one will hardly feel the rave when the right foot hits the accelerator harder.

Downside

Often times, drivers will find that the engine is not working in concert with what the right foot is doing. Remember that the battery pack is making its own demands on the engine. As a result the driver will experience an engine revving up while the car is cruising at a steady speed, an often disconcerting behaviour while on the road.

In some hybrids, the electric motor provides the thrust, and there is no physical mechanical connection between the engine and the wheels. The result is smoother, powerful acceleration with less vibration when the gasoline engine engages.

Just like it was 121 years ago when the hybrid cars were first made by Porsche, the cars have continued to sell in lower numbers than the gasoline engine cars because they are relatively highly priced. In 1899, the first hybrid called the System Lohner-Porsche Mixte, used a gasoline engine to supply power to an electric motor that drove the car’s front wheels.

Over 300 Mixtes were produced and well received at first. However, the demand for the hybrids began to wane when Henry Ford started the first automobile assembly line in 1904. Ford produced gasoline-powered cars and offered them at low prices, which dramatically shrunk the hybrid vehicle market.

The biggest determinant was that the hybrid had less power than the gasoline. Interest in the hybrid was renewed in the 1960s when the United States Congress introduced legislation that encouraged greater use of electric vehicles in an attempt to reduce air pollution.

Following the Arab oil embargo of 1973 which caused the price of gasoline to soar while supply fell dramatically, auto manufacturers went into research and development of hybrid technologies. However, the research did not yield much in reducing the world’s dependence on oil and making cars that can compete with gasoline vehicles on price and performance.

In the late 1990s, all-electric vehicles were introduced, like the GM EV1 and the Toyota RAV-4 EV. However, they did not attract widespread interest and were soon dropped from production until 1997 when Toyota released the Prius in Japan, a viable alternative to gas-powered vehicles.

What to look out for

Ivan Ssebuliba, a mechanic with MotorCare Uganda, says there are two main things that a driver needs to look out for to maintain a hybrid system in good shape. One is to keep the engine well serviced and use the right kind of engine oil. The other, Ssebuliba says, is to avoid adulterated fuels since the engines are sensitive to fuel types. He also adds that drivers should ensure that the engines have coolant in them.

“Since they are made from asbestos material, when the engine heats up, the asbestos will expand and the likelihood is that the even after cooling it will not get back in its original state, thus leaving a long term impact on the engine,” Ssebuliba says.