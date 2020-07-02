By Peter Mwayi

The Toyota Fortuner is a mid-sized SUV built in the Hilux pickup platform, with two or sometimes three rows of seats. Some fortuners are configured with rear-wheel or four-wheel drive.

Sport utility vehicle (SUV) is a car classification that combine elements of road-going passenger cars with features from off-road vehicles, such as raised ground clearance and four-wheel drive.

Some mid-size SUVs are based on platforms shared with passenger cars and are therefore crossovers. Other mid-size SUVs are based on compact or mid-size pickups. Some of these include the Toyota Fortuner (2015–present), Kia Telluride (2019–present) and the Honda Pilot.

Variations

Unveiled in 2004, the first Generation Fortuner is smaller than the land cruiser but larger than a RAV4. Although it has some petrol engines, most common 2004 Fortuners in Uganda have a diesel engine. Some with a four-speed automatic transmission and others have a five-speed manual transmission.

To improve fuel efficiency, the original 2.5-litre common-rail turbodiesel 2KD-FTV engine was upgraded to a Varaible Nozzle turbocharger (VNT) which came with a 3.0-litre common-rail turbo diesel 1KD-FTV in 2005. This increased power and torque by about 60 per cent and reduced fuel consumption by a whole 30 per cent.

The VNT allows the Fortuner to accelerate from 0-100km/h in less than 10 seconds.

Built for adventure

A recent trip from Kampala to Rhino Camp, some 75kms out of Arua Town, which is itself slightly above 500kms from Kampala, proved that the Fortuner 3.0-litre 1KD-FTV common rail variable geometry turbocharger model is comfortable anywhere on or off road. Imagine one tough shell containing so many features all wrapped together.

The 75km turmac stretch also proved a good test on the Fortuner’s shock absorbers. The SUV is fitted with high-tensile strength steel sheets and supplementary materials used in its whole body structure for safety.

It also comes with a toughened chassis which gives the Fortuner the rigidity and durability it needs to resist any condition.

Ready for the unexpected

Several kilometres out of Arua, on what at first seemed like a smooth murram road, we encountered an unexpected sharp bend, that nearly got us ramming head-on into a rock on the road side, however thanks to the quick thinking of the driver and fast response of the Fortuner’s steering system, we skidded through the corner, to one side of the road and quickly to another before settling steadily in the middle of the slippery surfaced road, all in one piece.

Multi-purpose vehicle

Like Toyota’s slogan for the Fortuner goes, it is ‘Tough on the outside, refined on the inside’. The seven-seat SUV suits every purpose it is given, be it a family chore or rough task on a tough terrain.

Its seven-seat build allows it to function as the perfect family car with enough room for the children to play, but also giving you space for all the tools you need in the countryside.

Performance and strength

The Fortuner has a road-trip-ready fuel efficiency, consuming 8.7 litres of diesel per kilometre. Our ride was fitted with a genuine Toyota Tow Bar is developed and tested together with the chassis commencing five years prior to the vehicle’s launch.

It is constructed to allow the Fortuner to safely tow heavy trailers, caravans or boats with a braked towing capacity of up to 2,800kg, and is compatible with the Toyota Genuine Load Distribution Hitch (sold separately). For strength, it is fitted with reinforced cross members, side rails and suspension towers.

Safety

It has seven SRS airbags, combined with an impact-absorbing structure which allow you to ride with peace-of-mind. Rest assured, your comfort, convenience and thirst for excitement are all taken care of.

What it comes with

Steel bulbar: It incorporates fabricated steel side sections with I-beam uprights for added stiffness and a rugged appearance. It also features a mesh panel to protect the radiator from debris.

Alloy Wheels: The alloy wheels offer a polished, tough and machined look with the strength and durability expected from Toyota.