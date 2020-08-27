Can ATF transmission fluid be used for CVT transmission?

By Paul Kaganzi

I drive a Subaru R2 model 2005 with a CVT gearbox. Yesterday my mechanic added Caltex ATF III Dexron instead of the recommended CVT transmission fluid. He said that it has components which work well with CVT transmission and that I will get a good experience. Kindly advise if this is true and what to do to rectify any possible problems that might arise out of this. Samson.

Hello Samson, your mechanic may have just signed a death warrant for your CVT gearbox. Sooner than later it is going to fail because he used the wrong Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF oil) to service it. The correct CVT gearbox fluid for your Subaru R2 2005 model is CVT1/1.

If you can secure it from a Subaru parts dealer and flush the ATF out of your CVT gearbox you may save it from the impending damage.

A conventional Automatic transmission (AT) gearbox and the Continuous Velocity Transmission (CVT) are different so the oils used to service the two transmissions cannot be the same.

The conventional Automatic Transmission uses a hydraulic pump, a set of gears, friction clutch discs and bands to engage gears using hydrostatic action. This AT transmission therefore generates a lot of frictional heat. In order to build the hydrostatic force, reduce or prevent frictional wear and cool the transmission Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) must have properties that reduce friction as well as enhance protection and performance.

On the other hand, the Continuous Velocity transmission uses chain driven or belt driven conical blocks, pulleys or rollers which rely majorly on friction to shift seamlessly using engine ratios.

This is a more fuel efficient means of transferring engine power to the wheels. The CVT transmission uses fluids that are designed with friction modifiers which provide sufficient friction to ensure chain or belt grip while providing protection and performance enhancement. So the difference between ATF and CVTF fluids is fundamentally in the way their respective gearboxes work. What will happen when you mix them or replace one with the other is certainly damage, in due course.

