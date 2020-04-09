How do I keep my cars clean and safe?

By Paul Kaganzi

Hello Paul, I am a fleet manager for an non-governmental organisation and we run a busy fleet of small and medium cars, minibuses and station wagons. How can we keep the cars free of viruses such as Covid-19? Mayanja

Hello Mayanja, there are steps and protocols one can follow to reduce the spread of viruses such as the Covid-19 in private and fleet vehicles or public transport. The common target areas are all surfaces and atmosphere in vehicles. We can help to keep the car surfaces and spaces free of viruses by sanitising them.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Covid-19 spreads through small droplets from the nose or mouth when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on the surfaces in the car for passengers to touch or remain suspended in the air for the passengers to breathe in.

WHO approved studies have revealed that this virus can last three hours in the air or three days on surfaces. There are approved Ministry of Health sanitation guidelines and international public transport decontamination protocols that you can follow.

*Washing your hands with soap or using a 60 per cent alcohol hand sanitiser before you entre, operate or ride in a vehicle. This can help reduce the risk of spreading the virus to other passengers.

*Clean different surfaces in the vehicles such as metal, leather, vinyl or rubber. Identify or procure an approved cleaning tool kit with disposable or reusable gloves, disinfectant wipes, refillable spray cans, disinfectant household cleaners, soap, alcohol or bleach. You need to test surfaces before applying the cleaning aids.

*Identify important points to focus the cleaning and decontamination activity. Identify and go for common touch points such as door handles, keys, grab handles, steering wheels, glove box covers and centre consoles. Seat edges, seat belts, seat backs and head rests. Operating knobs and levers like the gear knob, indicator and light stalk, radio and air conditioning knobs.

*Pay extra attention to vehicles that carry children and elderly people. According to WHO, people over 60 years are vulnerable to Covid-19 because they usually have underlying conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, cardio vascular disease or chronic diseases.

Children or younger adults are usually mildly affected and likely to be carriers. Such vehicles should be cleaned thoroughly between transporting different people.

*Encourage passengers to frequently use hand sanitisers and disinfectant wipes. Practice social distancing in the vehicle by encouraging passengers to sit three feet apart and avoid overcrowding.