I enjoy driving a manual car

By Roland D. Nasasira

Pumla Nabachwa drives a three-door dark blue Recreational Active Vehicle (RAV4) Sport. When I ask her about whether she has to drive her car to the garage for service, Nabachwa says she trusts her mechanic since he was recommended by her brother when she acquired her first car, also a Toyota RAV4 1996 model in 2008.

“If I have a scheduled service, all I do is drive to work and then call my mechanic to pick the car. He returns it in the evening when service is complete and I pay for the work done,” Nabachwa says.

On each service routine which is once in four months, Nabachwa spends Shs150,000. This, she says, involves replacing car parts such as the oil filter, air cleaner and engine oil and transmission fluid, among others.

Why a manual car?

Nabachwa recalls growing up in a home that only had manual transmission vehicles. When she was learning how to drive, she had no choice but to learn from a manual car. This is why when she was ready to buy a car, she opted for a manual one.

“I have never even tried to drive an automatic car because I would not know where to start. I believe that as a driver, you should be able to drive and control your car, which I think is very true with a manual car,” she says.

Her love for RAV4

Boosting of 12 years of driving experience, Nabachwa says she has never driven any other car apart from a RAV4.

The RAV4, according to Saeed Bilal, a sales manager at Yuasa Investments Limited in Nakawa, is a compact crossover Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) produced by Japanese motor vehicle manufacturer, Toyota. It was the first compact crossover Sport Utility Vehicle whose production started in Japan and Europe in 1994 and was officially launched to the international market in January 1996.

Much as Nabachwa drives her RAV4 Sport to and from work, Bilal says the advantage with this particular brand is that it is not only stable on the road but also a high performer for both on and off road conditions. He adds that its spare parts are also easily accessible and affordable because of its marketability all over the world.

“It is a full time 4WD that you can drive anywhere upcountry without worry of getting stuck on the road. This feature (4WD) makes it absolutely reliable,” Bilal explains.

Fuel costs

The fact that it comes built with a 2400cc engine explains why Nabachwa spends Shs150,000 on fuel every week from Namugongo to Kampala city centre where she works. However, she adds that some other cars she has had a chance to drive are more comfortable than the RAV4. “I have been offered rides in cars that are almost the same shape and size as the RAV4 Sport but the difference is that the RAV4 Sport is not as comfortable,” Nabachwa says.

Comparing the Toyota RAV4 1996 model Nabachwa drove previously, she notes that with each advanced model, more features are added to make the car more comfortable. The RAV4 Sport, she says, is more comfortable compared to the 1996 model, though it is not luxuriously comfortable such as the Toyota Harrier, which she has also had a chance to drive.

Downside

According to Nabachwa, her RAV4 Sport, unlike the previous 1996 model she owned, is not a car that picks up speed immediately. It starts slowly and gains speed with each gear you engage. However, she says, when it has fired up, it is a fast and stable car.