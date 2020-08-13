Is it correct to reverse position of car plates?

By Paul Kaganzi

Hello Paul, I hope you are doing fine. I saw a picture of a car with the yellow number plate in front and the white number plate on the rear. Are car number plates allowed to be interchanged like this? Male Michael

Hello Michael, the background colour and position of vehicle registration plates is deliberately designed to ensure visibility of the registration details while maintaining safety of traffic whether on coming or following. This is an international traffic and road safety requirement.

The yellow reflective background on a vehicle’s number plates is designed to provide easy visibility of the registration details for traffic following behind.

The rear registration plate’s yellow background creates a strong contrast with the black wording while avoiding glare from reflection of light from the trailing headlights.

The front registration plates have a white background which is easily visible to oncoming traffic without causing glare.

Visibility

