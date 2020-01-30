Lack of skills, excitement drive motorists to death

By Roland D. Nasasira

The 2018 World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Status Report on Road Safety observes that more people now die as a result of road traffic injuries and crashes than from HIV/Aids, tuberculosis and diarrhoeal diseases.

Road traffic injuries and crashes, the report adds, are the eighth leading causes of death for all age groups, up from the ninth leading cause of death. Road crashes are now the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged between five to 29 years.

Speed

The WHO report emphasises that the speed at which your vehicle travels directly influences the risk of a crash as well as the severity of injuries and likelihood of death resulting from that crash.

The 2018 Uganda Police Annual Crime Report shares similar sentiments, indicating that 429 males and 83 females aged between 18 and 24 died due to road accidents while 1,113 males and 476 females in the same age group were seriously injured.

Also, 148 males and 65 females of the same age group were slightly injured.

Furthermore, the police crime report also recorded that 880 males and 150 females aged between 25 and 34 were killed in road accidents and 2,480 males and 769 females in the same age group were seriously injured. 301 males and 97 females in the same age group were slightly injured.

However, the death and injury trend reduces with increase in age. For instance, the Uganda Police report shows that 263 males and 72 females aged between 45 and 54 were killed in road accidents and 578 males and 217 females in the same age category were seriously injured. Only 66 males and 31 females in the same age group were slightly injured. 138 males and 38 females aged between 55 and 64 were killed in road accidents while 240 males and 98 females in the same age group were seriously injured, and 27 males and 16 females were slightly injured.

An analysis of death by gender showed that more males (74 per cent) were involved in crashes than females whereas 79 per cent males (2,920) were killed in traffic crashes compared to 21 per cent females (769) who were killed in 2018. But what really causes these alarming trends?

Productive age

Charles Ssebambulidde, the spokesperson of the Traffic Directorate, says people between the age of 18 and 45 are active on the road and at different working stations fending for their families, including old dependants who can no longer work to fend for themselves.

“If you are not driving, you are moving from one point to another making ends meet regardless of whether you are employed or not,” Ssebambulidde argues.

Road excitement

Ronald Amanyire, the secretary of the National Road Safety Council of the Ministry of Works and Transport, differs with Ssebambulidde, observing that people between the ages of 18 and 40 are the most excited group of society, especially with vehicles.

For example, if you have been driving only in Kampala City, say for five years, and from nowhere, you decide to drive to Masaka or Mbarara for an event or a social gathering.

“With little experience, you would not understand or anticipate the dangers on the road since you have not experienced them. Also, since you lack experience driving on a highway, you are not cautious,” Amanyire cautions.

Similarly, when you know the dangers of the road and the fact that you can easily get an accident you will not overtake when you are not supposed to.

Pedestrians and motorcyclists

Ronald Amanyire, the secretary of the National Road Safety Council of the Ministry of works and Transport, says in Uganda, 40 per cent of the people who die in road crashes are pedestrians due to lack of pedestrian facilities such as flyovers to use when crossing the road.

On average, 35 per cent of road fatalities are motorcycle related. For instance, most motorcyclists do not know that they are not supposed to overtake from the left.

“As a motorist, even if you have indicated, use your side mirrors to make sure there is no motorcyclist or pedestrian waiting to overtake or cross the road before turning,” Amanyire concludes.