My car screeches while starting

By Paul Kaganzi

When I start my 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser VX it makes a screeching noise. However, when the engine warms up the noise goes quiet. A mechanic suggested the problem could be the engine V belt however, it looks normal, even when I replaced it the noise continues to happen during starts. What could be the problem? Okema.

Hi Okema, that screeching high- pitched sound you describe sounds like a worn out engine belt or damaged pulley. Your Land Cruiser has two belts, the main engine viscous pulley belt and the AC belt. It seems you have only checked the engine main V belt. Test the car with the AC system switched off. If you don’t hear the screeching noise, it will confirm that the AC belt is the culprit. You will most likely find it worn out with a brittle or cracked inner rib surface.