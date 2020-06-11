Pajero V60: A roomy SUV, capable 4x4

By Mark Kawalya

If you are looking to buy an SUV there are many options you can choose from. Models like the Mercedes ML, Toyota Land Cruiser, Mitsubishi Pajero V60 and BMW X5 are all worthy options each with its own advantages over the other models. This review will focus on the Pajero V60, which is quite popular with many looking for a roomy Japanese SUV.

History of the Pajero

When talking of SUVs, the image of the Pajero will come to the minds of many Ugandans. In the early 90s anyone that drove the first generation of the car was considered to be doing quite well for themselves. Known for its no frills utilitarian design, the car was excellent for off road driving. It was the perfect option for a family to drive to the village for a weekend.

The car was also Mitsubishi’s first attempt at building an SUV despite their competitors like Toyota having run successful models like the Land Cruiser for many years.

The second generation of the Pajero was launched in 1991 and the car had a larger body than it’s predecessor. It also came with the option of switching between two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive modes. Another noteworthy feature of this Pajero was its electric shock absorbers, which has not been used before on any Japanese four-wheel drive vehicle. This version of the Pajero was more comfortable than it’s predecessor and took a liking by many.

The third Generation

In 1999 Mitsubishi released the third generation of the Pajero dubbed the V60. The car featured a more curvaceous, build and a wider stance, which helped to lower the vehicles center of gravity. It is due to this frontal curved build that the car has come to be popularly referred to as Pajero Bitama locally.

This generation’s release was a full sized SUV that competed in terms of size with larger SUVs from the American market. This was something that the company had shied away from with the first two generations. The Mitsubishi Pajero V60 is also the most common Pajero currently on our roads with different variations available from the early 1999 models all the way up to the newer 2006 face-lift models.

Specifications

The car comes with three transmission alternatives. The first is a manual shifter with five speeds that is hailed by drivers that love all things manual. The others are two automatics transmissions with one being a four speed INVECS-II automatic and the other being a five speed INVECS-II tiptronic gearbox.

The car also comes with 7 engine variations with a choice of either Petrol or diesel. These are the 2.5L 4D56 TD I4, the 2.8L 4M40 TDI4, the 3.2 L 4M41,Di-D I4, the 3.0L 6G72 V6, the 3.5L 6G74 V6, the 3.5L 6G74 V6 GDI and the 3.8L 6G75 V6. With all these engine variants available, you are able to choose just the right car for yourself in terms of the amount of power that suits you along with your desired fuel consumption.

As with its predecessor, Mitsubishi threw into the car its sophisticated Super Selectdrivetrain which permits the driver to change the car from its All Wheel Drive mode into the two wheel drive mode which can reduce the cars overall fuel consumption.

The car also comes in a full size wheelbase with four passenger doors while the shorter wheelbase chassis came with two passenger doors. The short wheelbase variant is not very popular in Uganda and generally has not performed as well its it’s larger brother even in other markets around the world.

People simply don’t see the sense in spending money on a compact SUV because most of the clients for SUV are generally looking for a spacious automobile. The two-passenger door Pajeros came with 5 seats while the larger variants come with either 5 seat or 7 seat configurations.

Maintenance and general use

Spare parts for the Pajero V60 are readily available locally and mechanics have a good understanding of general repairs of the car. While you might have to dig deep for some parts and repairs a general service parts are fairly priced. For example you will spend about Shs150,000 for a pair of front axel brake pads and Shs130,000 for a set of brake pads for the rear axel.

Service intervals for the Pajero need to need to be observed and only recommended lubricants used. According to Hussein Mulumba, a mechanic, the car is also quite sensitive to the fuel used so it is advisable to refuel from only reputable fuel stations. He also recommends the use of fuel that has cleaning additives once in a while to flush out any sediments that may have entered the engine. An engine oil change will cost you about Shs300,000 including the oil filter and air cleaner.

Buying Advice

If you are looking to buy the V60 Hussein advocates for test-driving the vehicle and see that the car shifts gears smoothly with no struggle. Also engage the car from drive into reverse and look out for any strain or sharp noises. Inspect the engine bay for any oil or coolant leaks that will show how well the car was maintained.