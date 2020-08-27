Satisfied Harrier drivers share secrets of comfort and luxury

By Joan Salmon

Those who have driven the Toyota Harrier recommend it for its accessories, great clearance and the sheer luxury and comfort the ride offers.

Daville Mutabazi

Daville Mutabazi is sold out on the Harrier.

“Its aerodynamic shape gives it a pleasant appearance while empowering it to be fast and stable on the road. Its height is also quite good for our roads,” he points out.

Going an extra mile to get more than just a comfortable ride from the car, Mutabazi says he has added several features such as the panoramic sunroof, power back door where you can remotely open and close the trunk.

“Those were great additions to the original parts such as the JBL 6 DVD changer alongside a 2000 watts JBL amplifier and a Pioneer 1300W Bass Reflex Car Subwoofer with Tube, all balanced with a Clarion EQS755 Car Equalizer that makes you feel like you’re in Guvnor,” he reveals.

Mutabazi bought his 2008 model in 2019 at Shs55m and he gets its spare parts from Toyota and Mandela Auto Spares. On some few occassions he has bought from abroad and shipped some into the country.

“Since the car was in mint condition when I acquired it, most of the maintenance work does not require a lot of spare parts. It is just a few that wear out quickly such as the brake pads that need replacement. Even then, the price depends on the brand. For example, my front brake pads are Brembos that cost $135 (Shs486,000) a pair,” he says.

While it boasts of great clearance , Mutabazi alludes to the fact that it is not meant for rough terrain.

“Its axles are not made for that but it fares well on our roads compared to its counterparts in the same class,” Mutabazi notes.

More to that, he does not like that its wheel studs are quite short making the wheels cave into the mud guards.

“That makes turning corners at high speeds quite hard but I got around it by installing longer studs to give it additional space between the wheel and hub assembly.

That way, handling is better and also gives it a sleeker appearance since the wheels are now pushed outside the body’s main frame,” he says.

Mutabazi points out that the Toyota Harrier draws its name from a bird, a hawk, in particular which is seen on its logo.

“This alone shows that it was designed for speed, stability and control. Its power to body ratio compared to its price is also amazing (more so if you buy the 350G model) and the comfort that comes with driving one is immense,” he notes with satisfaction.

Christine Kyomujuni

This luxurious car is loved by many and Christine Kyomujuni aka Tinah Teise is one of its diehard fans. For Kyomujuni, the Harrier is a luxury car that bridges the gap between the huge SUV and the sedan.

”If you are not into really big cars but would like something bigger than a RAV4, a Harrier gives you a great option,” she says.

Kyomujuni adds that the fact that it has no vibration or harshness makes it appealing to the less aggressive drivers.

“When you get into the car, you have entered into a luxury crossover, leaving all your problems on the outside,” she smiles. Kyomujuni is really thrilled with this car which she says is raised and comfortable on the inside.

“All my previous cars Spacio, Progress, Premio were low cars. So I needed an upgrade in height and the Harrier offered that,” she says.

Kyomujuni bought the black 2006 Toyota Harrier for Shs45m.

“Prices vary from if you are buying from the bond or shipping it in. I shipped mine and the charge included the cost of the car, shipping, taxes and insurance,” says Kyomujuni.

Making the purchase a few months into the year and receiving it just before lockdown, Kyomujuni has not needed spare parts but services it from Bosch car services.

While she loves her car, Kyomujuni, a self-taught driver hates driving.

“It tires me and I hate having to spend most of my productive time stuck in traffic. Nonetheless, I am a fast but careful driver and the Harrier is swift yet steady on the brakes, making me feel in control always and I am never worried about a rainy day or bad road,” she says.