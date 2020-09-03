Spacious car, terrible guzzler

By Roland D. Nasasira

The Kluger prides itself on its safety features; it has a reversing camera, electronic stability control, and seven airbags. Auto-on headlights and daytime running lights enhance visibility at dawn and dusk. However, what has endeared the Toyota Kluger to some motorists is its stability on the road and its spacious interior.

John Yakalemye

I have owned the Toyota Kluger for three years and my biggest observation is its high fuel consumption especially when you drive in urban areas that have slow moving traffic. With its 2400cc engine there is a possibility of running out of fuel if I refuel with Shs20,000 and get stuck in a Kampala jam.

I love the interior, I like the space it provides. Beyond just giving you more space for more load, I like the leg room. It is a car that allows you to drive without feeling any pain in the legs or the need to stretch. The co-driver’s seat is even adjustable which enable the passenger to try different postures.

Much as it has a big engine size, it is pocket friendly when it comes to service and maintenance. I do not spend more than Shs200,000 for any major repairs. As far as performance is concerned, even when I am driving at relatively high speeds and I do not reduce the driving speed over small humps, I do not feel the discomfort the humps come with. It also has a raised ground clearance. The car does not easily touch the road surface unless you are driving on the roughest of roads.

Moses Serumaga

I travel a lot and sometimes I have to get behind the steering wheel when I have friends or clients to drive. One of the things I like about the Toyota Kluger is that it has a powerful engine.

It is one of the sports utility vehicles with a very fast and high performance engine. Even at high speeds, it will not shake or vibrate as some cars do; when you accelerate, you feel its stability on the road. Because I love gadgets, it comes in handy with lots of storage pockets that are spread all over the car. There are pockets on the car door sides and the dashboard area. It also has a number of speakers all over the car for a motorist who loves to play music while driving, without adding any extra speakers.

Its fuel consumption is affordable especially on a highway. It is a long and heavy car and this is an added advantage to its stability while driving. It only comes with the automatic transmission and this means that when you are driving in slippery upcountry roads, the two wheel drive system may not be as supportive as the manual transmission system.

In regard to its service and maintenance, its spare parts are readily available. It shares some of its parts with the other Toyota sport utility vehicles on the market such as the Toyota TX.

Henry Musinguzi

For the two years I have driven the Toyota Kluger, one of the aspects I like about it is its ample interior space. It is meant to carry up to seven passengers, including the driver but if I am with average sized people especially family, it can even carry up to 10. It has foldable rear seats where other passengers can sit.

When I go to the farm or travel upcountry, I do not need a pick-up truck to carry more foodstuff for my family. I create space by adjusting the rear and middle row seats and load the car as I want. The only worry would be that when you overload, much as it increases on the stability of the car, you will dig deeper in your wallet for more fuel.

On the downside, the engine size of the Toyota Kluger is somewhat bigger (2400CC) compared to the 2200cc Toyota Harrier which I have driven before. You will feel the pinch on fuel when driving in traffic jam because it then consumes more and yet consumes less on a highway because the engine is running and performing faster at constant speeds. When I refuel, I fill the tank of 72 litres at approximately Shs260,000. The sad bit about refuelling with small amounts is that the fuel gets used up faster compared to when the tank is full.