Suzuki Ertiga the value for money family car

By Stanley D. Mukooza

The second-generation Suzuki Ertiga is an affordable, spacious car with new and exciting additions. According to the manufacturers, because of its stylish aerodynamic shape, the Ertiga needs less energy to move forward, thereby using less fuel.

Exterior

While the Ertiga keeps a few features from its predecessor, the biggest changes are found at the back. The LED tail lamps look good at night, the stylish headlamp and the floating C-pillar adds an attitude to this family car. The body is smoother and more elegant with integrated components enhancing the fresh look of a classy car.

Interior

Like the current Suzuki vehicles, the 2019 Ertiga carries a well-executed, plastic-laden cabin. There are also glossy faux-wood trims and they go well with the beige-colored interior, which look absolutely good as it is easy on the eyes, not on stains. Those who have young and active families should go for the black-themed option. For the one behind the wheel, you will thank Suzuki for the elbow cushions by the doors and the straightforward vehicle controls. What can be improved, however, is the driving position, which might be too high to fit the liking of some people.

As a multi-purpose vehicle, cabin space is crucial and I am happy to report that the Ertiga is above average in this regard. The second-row seats slide into position easily, while a single lever is all you need to allow effortless third-row entry. The seats recline as well, so the passengers have a lot of options on how they position themselves inside the cabin.

It has maximum cargo space, wide stowage, and third row-backrests that fold flat to the floor. With all seats erect, cargo space limits a bit but still enough to even carry a reasonable cargo.

According to some drivers, ride comfort is biased towards being bouncy, but still better than most in its class. Noise, vibration, and harshness is definitely minimal maybe the sound of the engine that creeps in at high revolutions per minute. The driver may not have a center console box to put stuff in, but this MPV has several cubbyholes, cupholders, and bottle-holders up to the last row. Grip assist handles are also found on all doors, except at the driver’s side.

Technology

Do not expect too much when it comes to convenient technology features in the Ertiga, but it is on the par if not better than its competitors. Basic adjustments such as side mirrors and windows are all power, plus the driver’s window does go up and down with one push/pull. It also comes with keyless entry and push-ignition systems. Air-conditioning is, of course, manual but it works pretty well in all weather. Nevertheless, there are things that really came as a pleasant surprise. The cupholders at the center console have an A/C vent, which keeps your cold drinks, well, cool. You can shut it down for hot drinks.

Advertisement

The huge floating 10-inch infotainment system is available in the range-topping GLX. The Ertiga’s infotainment also comes with a clean and crisp display plus notably huge icons that those with poor eyesight would appreciate. You can pair up your smartphone easily via Bluetooth or USB, while the sound goes out via four speakers. You will also get offline navigation that works.

Driving and handling

Probably the biggest improvements in the second-generation Ertiga are its driving dynamics and the engine performance of the 1.5-liter with 103 horsepower. The Ertiga has a healthy power delivery with every input of the accelerator healthy for multi-purpose vehicles standards.

When it comes to handling, the Ertiga has a high score primarily because of the weighted steering feel that accounted for a planted highway cruise. At city speeds, the steering lightens a bit, increasing maneuverability along with the wide driving visibility.

Fuel economy

After a test drive with a 4-speed automatic transmission, the Ertiga registered impressive fuel efficiency numbers. Estimated that through rush hour traffic read back 9.4 km/L, while faster paces at around 60 km/h registered 15.1 km/L. Highway cruises at an average speed of 90 km/h clocked in 20.8 km/L. However, these figures are taken with only two people inside the car. With five passengers and minimal cargo, fuel economy is at 18.4 km/L at highway speeds. Still impressive.

Verdict

According to a Nation media driver the 2019 Suzuki Ertiga is definitely an improved car. It is easy to drive, comes with loads of technology, and most importantly, registered very notable fuel efficiency figures.