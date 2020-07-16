The Defender of the roads is finally resurrected

By Jerry Burley

The original Land Rover Defender was inherently unchanged from its debut in 1948 right up until it finally went out of production in 2016. Each revised model upgrade was incremental, rather than step.

It was high time it went too, being a product of a different era and absolutely not suited to our safe, efficient and modern world. The all new Land Rover Defender is though now finally on sale to the British public.

About 400 have been in the hands of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) staff as company cars since January but, Covid-19 notwithstanding, you too can now buy one, in two or four door format. JLR have fully paid up orders for 22,000 units already in the bank though, so you may have to wait a bit for yours if you have not already ordered it.

Being currently stuck in the UK pending the reopening of flights back to Uganda, I took the opportunity to prise the keys out of a relative of mine’s hand who has one (a four door) as his JLR company car and took myself off for an afternoon in it, driving around green, leafy Warwickshire in middle England.

I have to say I wondered what I would find in this “replacement” for the vehicle that, in an earlier guise, helped open up Africa’s new roads all those decades ago, and one of which I still drive today and have previously owned several other examples of.

Technology

It is a big, imposing vehicle, not dissimilar to its predecessor in overall size. Built on an ultra-toughened version of JLR’s all-aluminium monocoque platform, it uses independent front suspension (on air bags all round on my car, although conventional steel springs will be available as an option). The structure is reputed to be just about indestructible with normal use.

There isn’t room here to cover all the electronic aids available on this car, suffice to say it is Land Rover’s most complex vehicle ever and the current Range Rover is not exactly technically simple.

It is very clever. Scary as that may sound, the vehicle is connected to a service centre in UK by internet (4G or higher) wherever internet is available and it actually “talks” to a human (rather than a bot) if there is a problem, and the electronics should even be repairable and updatable remotely.

Whether this will give comfort to those considering a drive across the Sahara or similar in one will remain to be seen. Take a satellite phone with you maybe, as the desert internet can be found to be wanting.

Interior

The engine is powerful (240bhp from a modestly-sized 2.0 litre diesel turbo “four”) but quiet with it and an eight speed gearbox keeps it in the torque sweet spot most of the time.

The interior seems huge when compared to the similar externally dimensioned, full fat Range Rover. Thin door cards and clever new insulation mean more cabin space has been freed up for the larger dimensioned driver and front passenger.

Driveability

My short foray down a “green lane” (off-road) showed that with the air suspension raised to its maximum, it would be a large rut to catch the underside scraping. The traction control devices will, as ever, be unmatched although dry, hot weather rendered them redundant.

A clever self-repairing exterior paint cover film deals with any minor scratches, and the discomfort of bumps and potholes are absorbed and smoothed away with ease by the beautifully tuned dampers.

On tarmac, the 21” wheels/tyres cling on well for a 2.5 tonne vehicle when it is thrown in to the corners and that imposing frontal aspect will loom large and aggressively in many drivers’ rear view mirrors for some time to come, as the world gets used to the visual impact of this imposing new Defender.

Compared with old

Defender in name but that is where the similarity with the old one ends I suggest. There is absolutely nothing in common mechanically with its forebear as this is a totally new, modern hi-tech machine. The driving experience is understandably worlds apart.

Beautifully built, comfortable, I am told very reliable following extensive testing in the field and as tough as they come (and, unlike as was the case with the old Defender, you do not need to be tough to drive one now).

It does not fill the working car void that has been left by the old car’s demise. A few farmers and NGO’s will buy it no doubt but this is aimed at a different audience and as is the case with 4wd’s in Europe and the USA now, most will barely ever leave the blacktop in anger.

I clean out the inside of my own 2002 Defender in Uganda with a brush and a bucket of water, you probably would not do that with this one.

Engineering

Land Rover also says the test regime the Defender has been subjected to far exceeds that of any other model it has produced, including covering 1.2 million miles across terrain such as the desert, at high altitude and in the Arctic.

In total, the car had to be signed off on 62,000 test criteria prior to launch. This testing is said to have challenged Land Rover’s robotised machinery as much as the car itself, with the seat durability tester breaking due to the Defender comfortably withstanding even the increased loads it was subjected to. .