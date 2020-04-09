Toyota Mark II Vs a Harrier; Which one’s better?
Hello Paul, I want to shift from a Toyota Mark II with a 2.0 litre Beams petrol engine to a Toyota Harrier with a 2.4 litre engine. What will be the difference in fuel consumption? Yusuf
Hello Yusuf, the Toyota Mark 1GFE 6 cylinder in line 2.0 litre petrol engine delivers a power output of 135 Horse power and a highway fuel economy of 10-12.8 km/litre.
On the other hand, the Toyota Harrier’s bigger 2AZFE 4 cylinder in line 2.4 litre petrol engine delivers a higher engine output of 160 horse power and almost the same fuel economy 11-12.5 Km/ litre.
The bigger Harrier engine delivers almost similar fuel efficiency because it has fewer cylinders and intake valves while employing the VVTi technology also used by the smaller 1GFE Mark II engine with 6 cylinders.