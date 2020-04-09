Toyota Mark II Vs a Harrier; Which one’s better?

By Paul Kaganzi

Hello Paul, I want to shift from a Toyota Mark II with a 2.0 litre Beams petrol engine to a Toyota Harrier with a 2.4 litre engine. What will be the difference in fuel consumption? Yusuf

Hello Yusuf, the Toyota Mark 1GFE 6 cylinder in line 2.0 litre petrol engine delivers a power output of 135 Horse power and a highway fuel economy of 10-12.8 km/litre.

On the other hand, the Toyota Harrier’s bigger 2AZFE 4 cylinder in line 2.4 litre petrol engine delivers a higher engine output of 160 horse power and almost the same fuel economy 11-12.5 Km/ litre.