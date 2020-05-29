What is better? Xtrail or Subaru Forester?

By Paul Kaganzi

Hello Paul, I am caught between buying a Nissan Xtrail 2002 model and a Subaru Forester turbo charged engine. Being a woman, what would you advise me to go for? Joan

Hello Joan, the Nissan Xtrail generation i (2002) and the Subaru Forester generation ii are popular car choices because of their practicality. The two rivalling brands have two popular and efficient petrol engines the 2.0L and 2.5L. Subaru Forester’s turbo charged 2.0 litre engine is as powerful as the Xtrail’s bigger 2.5L engine, with better acceleration, yet more efficient.

The Xtrail and Forester have good ground clearance, giving them flexibility for driving on road and light duty off-road terrain. The Nissan Xtrail combines its higher ground clearance and selectable 4WD to offer superior off road ability. Subaru Forester’s all wheel drive (AWD) can only tackle lighter off road terrain. However, Forester’s lower profile, sleeker, more aerodynamic profile and AWD combine to make it more stable and easier to drive fast on winding highways. This makes it a safer SUV, of the two, to drive fast through highway corners.

Xtrail and Forester have spacious comfortable seating and comfort amenities. Xtrail is a slightly bigger car with more spacious sitting, legroom and boot space. The Forester ii looks prettier and sleeker, perhaps even more feminine than the boxier and chunkier looking Xtrail.