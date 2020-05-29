Home Business Auto What is better? Xtrail or Subaru Forester? Friday May 29 2020 Advertisement By Paul KaganziHello Paul, I am caught between buying a Nissan Xtrail 2002 model and a Subaru Forester turbo charged engine. Being a woman, what would you advise me to go for? JoanHello Joan, the Nissan Xtrail generation i (2002) and the Subaru Forester generation ii are popular car choices because of their practicality. The two rivalling brands have two popular and efficient petrol engines the 2.0L and 2.5L. Subaru Forester’s turbo charged 2.0 litre engine is as powerful as the Xtrail’s bigger 2.5L engine, with better acceleration, yet more efficient. The Xtrail and Forester have good ground clearance, giving them flexibility for driving on road and light duty off-road terrain. The Nissan Xtrail combines its higher ground clearance and selectable 4WD to offer superior off road ability. Subaru Forester’s all wheel drive (AWD) can only tackle lighter off road terrain. However, Forester’s lower profile, sleeker, more aerodynamic profile and AWD combine to make it more stable and easier to drive fast on winding highways. This makes it a safer SUV, of the two, to drive fast through highway corners.Xtrail and Forester have spacious comfortable seating and comfort amenities. Xtrail is a slightly bigger car with more spacious sitting, legroom and boot space. The Forester ii looks prettier and sleeker, perhaps even more feminine than the boxier and chunkier looking Xtrail.Maintenance of the Xtrail and Forester is easy as their service and repair parts are available. If the engines are over 100,000kms consider replacing their fuel filter, timing belt or timing chain for the Forester or Xtrail respectively. Xtrail’ timing chain kit is more expensive to replace. But this is a one off. Advertisement In the headlines Maj Gen Lokech released without charges, cautioned Sources say ASP Ruth Kobutungyi who at first seemed hesitant to forgive the General later agreed Man stabs 18-year-old girlfriend to death after she refused to abort The Rwenzori West Police spokesperson, Mr Vincent Twesige said the suspect was found trying to Uganda records 36 new Covid-19 cases Record number of virus cases, 1,000 dead in 24 hours in Brazil Virus lockdown: What next for campusers? Kenya records 147 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours Police precinct in flames in US protest over death of black man Private schools defy government directive on teachers’ pay