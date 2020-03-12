Why is my check engine light showing?

By Paul Kaganzi

Hello Paul, my Toyota Noah with a D4 engine is showing the check engine light. We have replaced the air cleaner, spark plugs and done an engine oil service. The light will not go off. What could be the problem? Khauka

Hello Khauka, a check engine fault warning light on your dashboard is a result of an emission-related fault. The key points to investigate are ignition system, air intake, fuel system, vacuum system and engine management. Ignition system includes spark plugs and ignition coils.

Air intake includes the air filter, intake hose and throttle unit. The fuel system includes the fuel pump, filter and fuel injectors while the vacuum system will be the small vacuum hoses around the engine.

The engine management system is better inspected using a computer diagnostic tool to confirm that none of the vital information relaying sensors (oxygen, air flow, coolant, crankshaft, camshaft, fuel pressure, throttle) are faulty.