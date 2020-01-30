Why does painting a car take so long and cost so much?

By Paul Kaganzi

Hello Paul, I recently got a quote for a car metallic paint job. The cost seems high and the job will last four days. Why? Olivia

Hello Olivia, there is a saying that a paint job is as good as its cost and a good paint job should never be hurried.

The cost and length of a paint job will be determined by the size or extent of the job such as the number of panels to be painted on a vehicle.

Cost and time can also be determined by extent of an accident repair or the different stages of preparation of the paint job followed.

The paint job stages involve use of different materials and plenty of man hours, again depending on the size of the job. We tend to pay attention to a sparkling paint finish without appreciating what it takes to get the job done and how costs are arrived at.

Professional automotive paint jobs follow a process which involves surface preparation; three stage primer (pre paint) painting and actual paint application with finisher. These stages, if followed, give you a satisfactory lasting paint job and costs accordingly.

Surface preparation is just as important as the shiny paint job.

This involves removal of surface rust or dents, use of filler paste to smooth surfaces and sanding to further smooth the surface and remove rust. A proper sanding job creates latching points for stronger paint adhesion as well as reducing surface contamination from wax or chemical residue.

Primer is applied to allow consistency of the paint job across all surfaces of the vehicle.

This is usually grey or black and is used after masking vehicle intrusion points, windows and chrome spats. Some additional light sanding may be required to remove uneven spots.