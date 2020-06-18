Why is my TC and ABS light displaying permanently?

Hello Paul, my Toyota Premio shows an orange light of a car skidding sideways with the word TC off and the ABS light. These lights are displaying continuously. What could be the cause and is it safe to drive with them?

Hello Nantume, the permanent display of TC and ABS lights on your car dashboard mean that the Traction control and the Anti-Lock Brake system are not functioning properly. Sometimes, the TC off light lights when you disable the system by pressing the TC off light. The two systems; TC and ABS work together to help a car autonomously maintain stability, control and grip when you drive on slippery roads.

The TC system senses when your wheels lose grip on slippery roads and automatically shifts power from the wheel that is slipping to the wheels that are gripping, which restores stability and control. During TC engagement, the TC light should flash briefly.

The TC and ABS systems can fail to work normally when the ABS wheel speed sensors and TC computer fail.

These two components are vital for monitoring wheel speeds and determining whether they have lost grip.

You may need to drive to a garage for a computer diagnostic check to determine whether the system is not working well due to ABS sensor failure or damaged TC computer.

Often, wheel speed sensors can fail to work well when the sensor is obstructed by dirt or corrosion, sensor is not properly fitted, its wire is broken or socket disconnected around the wheel knuckle assembly during repairs. A mechanic will be able to determine and rectify this.