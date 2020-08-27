Why your car gets vibrations in different situations

By David S Mukooza

Your car should be stable on the road. Any excessive rumbling, bouncing, shaking, swaying, rocking, and wobbling while in motion is a sign of a mechanical problem.

Ideally, your drive should be smooth and comfortable unless you are riding on a bumpy or uneven road. Beyond comfort, if your vehicle’s performance is rather uncertain, you could be putting yourself and others at risk

Tyre troubles

Depending on the specific type of vibration the driver is feeling, the problem may be related to the tyres and can be addressed in a number of ways. According to Bosco Kigongo, a mechanic from Luzira, if vibration is felt at certain speeds, this might be due to the tyre alignment, air pressure, or even the tyres being inappropriately secured.

“Someone will change a tyre and not realise the tyre is not set against the back disk firmly. Once they tighten the nuts on the tyre, they may think it is secured, only to find out that the car wobbles, vibrates, or shakes when in motion,” says Kigongo.

However, if the problem lies in the wheel alignment, it can be difficult to detect at times but a clue lies in the steering wheel favouring slightly to one side or straightening easily. He adds that one other sign you can rely on is uneven wear and tear on your front tyres.

He advises that if you notice an area of either tyre wearing away faster than the other, chances are your alignment is off. It is best to get a tyre rotation service once in three months to keep the tread even and have the mechanics make sure your car is in good shape. Low or high air pressure can cause problems for your tyres too.

“If it is too high, they may warp out of shape and wear away faster, and, if high enough, may actually blow out. This will also make your drive rather rough, as you will feel every bump and crack in the road. If they are too low on the other hand, your ride will have more of a sway to it since the tyre will bounce much more,” says Kigongo.

Suspension faults

Paul Kaganzi, a mechanic also points out that suspension is what keeps tyres in contact with the road, and considering the tyres both steer and stop the car, the suspension system is sort of the unsung hero of the auto world. If something in the suspension is wrong, there will be noticeable differences in how the vehicle both feels and handles.

The vehicle may lean heavily to one side, bounce up and down multiple times before settling, or you can feel the abrupt rough or violent movement of driving over potholes, and bumps. He says if your suspension is giving you trouble, then the springs might be cracked, bent or damaged and the suspensions’ shock absorbers may be broken or damaged.

Over time, the coil springs tend to lose tension, especially through rough and repeated use. Your sway bar, ball joints, or any number of rods may also be the issue but typically these are inexpensive to fix.

Bad brakes

Your brakes, according to Ronald Lubega, a mechanic at Grace Lubega Motors in Makerere, can cause odd ibrations especially when trying to brake and interestingly these are one of a few parts on a car where one can intimately feel, smell, and hear whether or not they are working properly. “We have all smelt brakes being overused by someone going downhill, we have all heard odd squeaks when stopping, and we have all felt the brakes being overly sensitive as well as being less responsive,”Lubega says.

The mechanic says there could be many factors involved when brakes are causing trouble, and many of them are sadly outside of the driver’s direct control. He says weather plays one of the biggest roles in how brakes are going to react. Whether it is raining, hailing, or dry, brakes can become wet and dirty, all of which will cause them to make odd noises or not respond as intended.

“However, you can always give yourself a brake check to find out how well they are actually responding. If you notice anything off, simply pump the brakes a few times.

Often enough pumping your brakes will clean away any dirt or moisture. If you do this and it does not help, or the weather is not bad, you may actually have a problem,” he says.

Fortunately, brakes are not the most expensive problems to fix and often the motorist may only need to replace the brake pads.

“This is so long as you replace them in a timely manner. Driving on worn out brake pads will only further stress the braking components, and most importantly, the disks or drums the vehicle uses which can be rather expensive to fix,” Lubega cautions.