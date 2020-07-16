With the Wish, worry not about fuel costs

By Joan Salmon

Commonly referred to as Wish, the Toyota Wish came onto the market in 2003. Developed under the theme, ’Wish comes true’, the car replaced the Ipsum as a compact passenger vehicle while the Ipsum transitioned into a standard passenger car.

Intended to be a vehicle that stands as sporty yet practical, the car boasts of three-row independent seats that can accommodate six to seven people.

It also has a spacious head clearance not forgetting wide leg room for all its seats, thanks to the flat floor and long wheelbase. It is indeed a family car because the manufacturers made it with a division collapsible second and third seats that make several seating arrangements possible.

More to that, passengers can walk through second row seats by simply using the foot-operated parking brake while the third row seats can be collapsed by a touch of a button for more cargo space or raised for seating space. Looking at the exterior features, one of the items that makes the vehicle stand out are its vertical four lamp headlamp system that complete its capsule-like look.

Benjamin Kasekende

Benjamin is one of the proud owners of this 1.8 litre car that boasts of a BEAMS engine.

“A Wish has a lot of space. The back seat is so practical, especially when children want to sleep. It also makes room for carriage space when I have a lot of luggage,” he speaks of a vehicle that he has owned for three years.

Benjamin says his car is easy to maintain and the spare parts are affordable. “I buy the parts from Kisekka Market at an averagely cheaper price,” he shares. Benjamin adds that servicing is also affordable as he spends only Shs120,000 to get it done.

The car that cost him Shs18m brings him a lot of joy because with a relatively small engine it does not consume much. “I part with so little to cover a good amount of distance.”

Clark Muggaga

We have heard several negative remarks about the Wish such as its lack of authenticity regards to outward appearances but Clark Muggaga vouches for it saying he loves it for being fuel efficient. “With one litre, I can go for a distance of between 12km to15km which I believe is good enough,” he shares.

Muggaga bought his 2004 model three years ago at Shs23m and has loved the experience.

“It is good at negotiating corners, something akin to models starting with 2004. The ones before may not be that good,” he intimates.

However, Muggaga says it has low clearance and, therefore, not good for off-road driving seeing that most of our murrum roads are in a sorry state.

In regards to maintenance, he gets his spare parts from Kisekka market as well as different spare parts shops. Muggaga says he would recommend the Wish to anyone looking to buy a car.

Marion Asha

Marion also speaks profoundly of the Toyota minivan that is placed below the Ipsum and above the Spacio. Bought at Shs21m in 2017, she says it is fuel efficient. “The 1.8 litre engine costs her Shs50,000 in fuel from Kampala to Jinja and back,” Asha shares.

She also says that its fabric covered car seats make the car even more comfortable. That is besides safety features such as the antilock brake system which she says is instant and takes a whole year without being changed plus an airbag that make it safe enough to drive.

“It is also fast, going up to 180kph which works well for me should I need to pace things up a bit,” Asha smiles about the car that affords her power of 125 - 158ps. Nonetheless, with the long wheel space, she says it is stable on the road.

The downside

However, she says, it is a low car that may be quite difficult to manoeuvre on bumpy roads or those filled with potholes. “Despite that, if you master the art of driving, then you will not have any issues,” she shares. Asha adds that the car is easy to maintain.

“I have someone in Kisekka Market who works on my car whenever it develops any mechanical issues,” she intimates.