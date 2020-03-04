Kyambogo University sued over failure to pay for supplies

By BETTY NDAGIRE

A supplier has petitioned court seeking an order against Kyambogo University over failure to clear more than Shs97.9m.

The money, according to the petition, was accumulated as debt for the supply of assorted laboratory, scholastic and stationery.

In a case filed before the Commercial Division of the High Court, Mid World Enterprises claims that Kyambogo University has refused or ignored to pay the money despite several reminders.

The company wants court to order the university to pay all the money due, interest, general damages and cost of the suit.

Mid World Enterprises, acting through Kasadha & Partners Co Advocates, contends that they entered into an agreement with Kyambogo University for supply of assorted items, which goods were at all times delivered and received by the central store of the institution and subsequently invoiced.

“… since October 2016 to early 2017 Mid World Enterprises supplied various items amounting to Shs97.9m, which money was been approved but never paid,” court documents read in part.

Mid World Enterprises, according to documents, asserts that court should at the trial make orders in its favour as it has evidence that its business income and working capital has been greatly affected thus entitling the company to special damages.

At the trial Mid World Enterprises will still declare, court documents show, that on several occasions they have demanded payment of the sum of money in question but their demands have been severally ignored.

Documents before court have been attached with evidence of the demand notices and notice of intention to sue dated October 31, 2019, which was also ignored by the university.