Vivo Energy, the distributors of Shell-branded products, have announced home delivery solution for Shell Gas.

This is in a bid to bring services closer and offer convenience, safe transportation and doorstep delivery of Shell Gas to customers.

The move follows restrictions put in place by government to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deliveries will be available to customers across greater Kampala and Entebbe with orders placed though calls from 8am to 8pm (0800 980 098, 0771 355 418 or 0759 043 511)

Mr Moses Kebba, the Vivo Energy, marketing manager, said in a statement early this week that they had accelerated the planned introduction of a home delivery service because of the lockdown that has limited people’s movements.

“We are aware that people are now home and may experience difficulty in accessing essential services,” he said, reasoning that the service will be available for both existing Shell Gas customers, who require refills and first time purchase customers.

The deliveries, according to Mr Kebba, will be free of charge for customers within Kampala Metropolitan Area.

“We are offering free installation and doorstep delivery. Our team will be on hand to help you get started by setting up the equipment and offering easy and quick usage tutorials,” he said.

The deliveries, he also noted, will follow, the Ministry of Health Standard Operating Procedures that emphasise safety of both agents and customers at a time when government is putting place measures to limit the spread of Covid-12.

“The team is equipped with sanitizers, gloves and face masks and have been trained to practice social distancing,” Mr Kebba said, noting that they had put in place a number of digital payment modals to limit the exchange of cash.

However, he said, cash will be accepted although it is less encouraged.

“The process is fast and smooth. I encourage customers to take advantage [because they] do not have to incur additional charges in these difficult times,” Mr Kebba said.

Shell Gas is available and will be delivered in three sizes - 6kg, 12kg and 45kg with refills going for Shs57,000, Shs110,000 and Shs320,000 respectively.