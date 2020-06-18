Cipla posts Shs36b loss

By ASHITA CHOPRA

Pharmaceutical manufacturer Cipla Quality Chemicals Limited (CiplaQCi) posted a loss of Shs36 billion for the financial year ended March 31.

In the financial statement released by the pharmaceutical company recently, the company recorded a loss of Shs36 billion for the financial year 2019-20 before tax compared to a profit of Shs7 billion for the financial year 2018-19.

This loss was mainly attributed to the additional impairment allowance, drop in gross margins and increase in interest on overdraft.

The total assets dropped to Shs248 billion for the year 2019-20 from Shs287 billion in 2018/19.

However, local sales revenue increased by 18 per cent for the year ended 2020 due to increased orders from international health organisations for delivery in Uganda.

The company recorded reduction in export sales by 53 per cent, mainly from suspension of sales to Government of Zambia due to delayed payments for previous deliveries. The benefit of the increase in local sales reduced the impact of ceasing sales to Zambia. This resulted in sales closing at Shs193 billion compared to Shs195 billion in 2019.

Gross profit

Gross profit reduced from 27 per cent in the financial year 2018-19 to 19 per cent in financial year 2019-20 mainly due to change in product mix in the new orders received after suspension of sales to Zambia and increase in orders from international health organisations.

The margins were further affected by increased competition in some of the product ranges, which in turn, put pressure on pricing to remain competitive.