Coffee firms dominate export awards

By Dorothy Nakaweesi

Coffee companies for the second year running dominated export awards with a combined revenue of $3.9b (Shs14 trillion) in 2019.

The three companies, which won at the annual President’s Exporters Awards at the weekend, performed better than the 3,878 companies that were considered for the 2019 exports awards.

Olam, a coffee, cocoa and cotton processing company took the over roll gong for earning Uganda export revenue worth $69m (Shs255b) in 2019 while Kyagalanyi Coffee, which took the second position raked in earnings of $65m (Shs240b). Ugacof - second runners up - earned Uganda $56m (Shs207b) in the period.

The companies were vetted by Uganda Export Promotion Board, Trade Ministry, Uganda National Bureau of Standards, Private Sector Foundation Uganda, Uganda Investment Authority and Uganda Manufacturers Association.

Uganda at least earned $3.9m (Shs14 trillion) from exports in the period leading to November 2019 up from $3.6m (Shs13.4 trillion).

Mr Elly Kamugisha Twineyo, the Uganda Export Promotion Board executive director said: “Despite challenges, Uganda saw a significant increase in trading of merchandises worth $1b (Shs3.7 trillion). We have seen exports of our manufactured goods to the region increase in emerging markets such as DR Congo.”

Trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde urged exporters to utilize new market frontiers such as DR Congo to enhance Uganda’s exports sector.

In a speech read by incoming Justice Minister Ephraim Kamuntu, President Museveni reiterated the growing trade deficit which has seen the import bill outgrow exports.