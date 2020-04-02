Dfcu records Shs73b in profit

By MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

Dfcu bank has registered growth in profitability of Shs73.4 billion, representing a 21 growth compared to Shs60.9 billion in 2018.

The dfcu financial results of 2019 show that overall, interest expense reduced by 7 per cent from Shs104.7 billion to Shs97.8 billion, showing improved efficiency in the liability mix as a result of management’s effort to shed off expensive funding and concentrate more on cheaper liabilities.

Consequently, the net interest income of the company increased by 3 per cent from Shs221.1 billion to Shs227.4 billion in 2019.

Non-funded income in terms of fees and commissions grew by 28 per cent from Shs51.2 billion to Shs65.4 billion as the bank harnesses benefits of the investments in technology and growth in the customer base. The financial results further reveal that operating expenses during the period reduced by 4 per cent from Shs202.2 billion to Shs193.1 billion showing improved operating efficiency and as result, the cost to income ratio reduced from 66.2 per cent in 2018 to 60.6 per cent in 2019.