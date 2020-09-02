ERA sets tough guidelines for wooden poles dealers

By Christine Kasemiire

Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) has set guidelines for wooden pole suppliers which it says seek to guarantee the service life for the poles and adherence to quality requirements.

The guidelines drafted in June 2020 but published in August will take effect in March 2021.

“The objectives of these guidelines are to guarantee the service life of wooden poles to a minimum of 20 years after they are erected onto the network, to set the standards for the quality of poles that are procured and used in the electricity supply industry in Uganda,” the guidelines read in part.

ERA said the guidelines were set up after the realisation that the wooden poles erected onto the distribution and transmission networks had a short life span, which has contributed to poor quality of service.

In the guidelines, ERA specifies that wooden poles will only be procured from a list of the registered suppliers, whose poles have been certified by Uganda National Bureau of Standards.

The poles supplier licensees effective March shall also ensure an electronic chip is embedded in the wooden poles for effective tracking and mapping.

“A licensee shall effective March 1, 2021 only erect poles on the network fitted with an electronic chip or similar device that has the ability to store the following information about the pole: the source of pole or supplier, date of treatment, date of erection, length of the pole;” ERA directed.

In addition, while currently, wooden poles last between five to 10 years, ERA now requires licensees to procure wooden poles with a guaranteed service life span of at least 20 years and warranty of 10 years.

Mr Mugisha Ferdinand, the Ferdsult Group managing director, said the guidelines were agreeable save for the service life of the poles.

Advertisement

“We have gone through the ERA pole treatment guidelines and we find most of them okay. However, we do not know who informed them to come up with a 20-year guarantee and the 10-year warranty. They are not quoting any standard to this. These warranties and guarantees must follow a certain standard,” he said.

However, Ms Diana Naisuna Nambi, the ERA acting manager communication, said the service life span requirement was premised on research as well as benchmarks from different countries including Kenya.

Utility service providers such as Umeme and Rural Electrification Agency recently started to transition from wooden poles to concrete, saying the former was rotting and getting destroyed in a few years.

Elsewhere

In Kenya, use of wooden poles for electricity was banned in 2018 on grounds of climate change but the decision was overturned in 2020, favouring commercial tree farmers who had decried the low market.