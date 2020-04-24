Finance minister, private sector to meet over domestic arrears

By Dorothy Nakaweesi

The business community, under Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) and the Minister of Finance Matia Kasaija, are expected to meet today to discuss a number of issues that seek to reignite business operations currently impacted by Covid-19 related lockdown.

The meeting, according to sources that spoke to Daily Monitor on condition of anonymity, will key among others discuss payment of domestic arrears.

Daily Monitor understands that according to details compiled by PSFU, close to 50 companies have filed details with PSFU demanding payment of about Shs700b in arrears.

Government currently holds about Shs3.7 trillion in domestic arrears, which means that just a few companies, whose operations could have been grossly affected by Covid-19 and related shutdown, have so far submitted details to PSFU.

Mr Francis Kisirinya, the PSFU deputy executive director, yesterday told Daily Monitor there had been back-to-back discussions in which government had committed to paying some arrears, especially for productive sectors of the economy.

“We met the Finance minister, we presented the list of the 36 members and he said government is committed to clear the arrears,” he said.

Last week, details seen by Daily Monitor had indicated that at least 36 companies had arrears of more than Shs200b but this has since grown to more than Shs700b.

Since February, several PSFU members have been operating below capacity thus they are seeking operation offsets that will enable them to reignite their operations to full capacity.

Among such offsets, some members have argued, will include payment of domestic arrears, suspension of some tax obligations and deferral of mandatory contributory schemes such as NSSF, among others.

Mr Sikander Lalan, the Roofings chairman, which is seeking at least Shs23b in domestic arrears, told Daily Monitor yesterday that they were going through a difficult time, noting that if the arrears are paid they will provide a push to the company’s operations.

“We are going through a difficult time doing business. Government committing to at least clear our arrears is a welcome gesture,” he said.

Roofings is one of Uganda’s largest exporters, generating at least $65m worth of exports per annum.

Other interventions

The meeting, which is expected today, will also discuss other intervention that are expected to offer relief to businesses in the short-term.

Among the interventions, according to PSFU details seen by Daily Monitor, is a request by the private sector reduction of dollar-denominated from the current 9 per cent.

The private sector also wants the Central Bank to put in place restrictions on government purchase of treasury bills, injection of more liquidity in the financial markets, recapitalise Uganda Development Bank with at least $1b and restructuring of the Agriculture Credit Facility with the view of transferring its administration to UDB from the Central Banks.

