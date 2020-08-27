Loans advanced for cars most likely to default, says report

By Christine Kasemiire

Car loans present the biggest risk to banks with borrowers in this category most likely to default, according to a report.

The report also notes that borrowers intending to purchase other goods such as furniture find it difficult to repay money secured to purchase such goods.

The banking sector report 2019 complied in a study conducted by Summit Consult, indicates that durable goods were the riskiest segment of lending for commercial banks.

“There is a 19 per cent likelihood of default for borrowers of loans to purchase durable [goods such as] cars and furniture,” the report reads in part, explaining that the segment also exposes a high percentage of a bank’s loan-book”.

In the early 2000s, banks had aggressively moved into the assets leasing segment. However, for unexplained reasons, most of them have either downsized on their involvement in this segment or they have totally exited.

Mr Mustapha B Mugisa, the Summit Consulting team lead, said there is a mismatch, especially because the loans are secured to fund assets that have a high tear and wear rate.

“The main reason is asset mismatch because they get short term loans and put in long term investments. People who lack the financial discipline of matching their debt to the asset they are buying,” he explained.

However, the report also noted that interest rates, which are usually higher the average market rate, were a component among multiple factors that make default in this segment likely.

Banks usually shield themselves with high interest rates, especially against loans that have a risk profile.

Other loans that have a high risk profile include personal unsecured loans and agricultural facilities.

Unsecured personal loans follow in the most risk category with at 15 per cent likelihood of defaulting.

However, because of the small nature of personal loans, they have much less impact on a bank’s loan book.

This is unlike agriculture, which is third most likely to default, which the report attributes to processing and marketing segments.

“This has been mainly due to the fact that agricultural disbursements, especially for commercial banks have always been high. Thus, one instance of default tends to impair a great part of the portfolio,” the report reads in part.

Over the years, banks have exhibited reluctance to lend to the agriculture sector because of associated risks, which among them include unreadability of weather, among others.

However, government has been pushing banks to lend to the agricultural sector with specially driven facilities such as the Agriculture Credit Facility.