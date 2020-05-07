South Sudan opens new remittance platform

By ISMAIL MUSA LADU

South Sudanese living in other East African countries can now send and receive money through a new international remittance platform.

The new platform -mGurush comes at a time when digital money transfer services such as mobile money and electronic banking are being advocated for by various governments to cut the spread on Covid-19.

The new service launched by the Governor of the Bank of South Sudan, Mr Jamal Wani Abdalla will allow sending of money across East Africa and beyond digitally in form of US dollars or South Sudanese Pounds from their m-Gurush accounts.

It is expected to significantly reduce the cost of sending money for businesses in the East African region.

The service which runs on a USSD code, will be particularly beneficial to the South Sudanese living in East Africa who will now be able to receive money using the existing mobile money services such as M-Pesa in Kenya and MTN in Uganda.

Saharan African and South Sudan in particular is one of the most expensive remittance corridors in the world, a service such as this one will tremendously bring down the cost of international remittances in South Sudan.

HOW IT WORKS

Depending on the destination, a customer can either send money directly to a receiver’s bank account or mobile wallet.

The service which runs on a USSD code, will be particularly beneficial to the South Sudanese living in East Africa who will now be able to receive money using the existing mobile money services such as M-Pesa in Kenya and MTN in Uganda.