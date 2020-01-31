Stanchart lowers growth outlook

By MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

Standard Chartered Bank has revised Uganda’s economic growth downwards up from the projected 6.2 per cent.

The revision was informed by the uncertainty in the oil sector that has seen a delay in the announcement of key anchors such as Final Investment Decision and the date when Uganda is expected to produce first oil.

FID is a key stage that will open way for Uganda to begin producing oil.

In a briefing delivered through a webcast on Wednesday, Ms Razia Khan, the Standard Chartered Bank chief economist for Africa and the Middle East, said: “We have lowered our 2020 and 2021 growth forecasts to 6 per cent and 6.2 per cent.” Standard Chartered had projected Uganda to grow at 6.2 per cent and 6.5 per cent in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Ms Khan also highlighted the continued challenge of low revenue collection, saying it will be difficult to achieve “sustained progress in revenue mobilisation, especially with elections approaching”.

She also noted that whereas the Central Bank is expected to continue administering an accommodative monetary policy, there could be changes as elections draw nearer.

Uganda is expected to hold its general election next year and experts have predicated, just like previous election, the 2021 polls might negatively impact economic growth.

“We expect Bank of Uganda to keep its policy rate on hold at 9 per cent throughout 2020, having previously seen scope for more easing. Given elections in 2021, and rising caution over the extent of government’s public financing requirement, we see the [Central Bank] adopting a tighter policy stance in 2021,” Ms Khan said.

Standard Charted also said, East African economies will, by extension, register reasonable growth in 2020 with Kenya’s economy expected to accelerate to 5.8 per cent while Tanzania is expected to post a high of 6.5 per cent.