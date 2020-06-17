Tax tribunal orders firm to pay Shs24b in tax arrears

By EPHRAIM KASOZI

The Tax appeals Tribunal has ordered communications firm, ATC Uganda Limited to pay more than Shs24 billion to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) in tax arrears resulting from interest paid to a non-resident company.

In February 2018, URA issued an assessment of Shs24.2b to the applicant as Withholding Tax on the purported accrued interest added to the principal loan for the period 2012 - 2017.

In June 2012, ATC Uganda Limited received a seven -year loan of $124.5m at an interest rate of 6.56 per cent per annum from its parent company, Uganda Tower Interco BV (UTI), incorporated in the Netherlands, to fund the purchase of communication business towers from MTN.

The Shareholder Loan Agreement between the applicant and UTI, provided that interest shall accrue and be added to the principal loan amount outstanding.

A panel of three members comprising of Dr Asa Mugenyi (chairman) and members; Dr Stephen Akabway and Mr George Mugerwa ruled that the company, ATC Uganda Limited is liable to pay the assessed Withholding Tax including a penalty because Withholding Tax should be due on interest when it is paid and not when it accrues.

“In this case, it involved converting an interest payment into a loan obligation. By converting the interest into a loan obligation, the applicant (company) was discharging its obligation to pay the interest in issue. After converting the interest into the principal loan at the end of each interest period, UTI has no further claim, legal or whatsoever against the applicant,” the tribunal ruled.

According to the ruling, ATC Uganda Limited was paying the interest and the loan amount it owed to UTI increased and when the loan is increased, it automatically means that the applicant would pay more interest in future.

“…The world has evolved. Payment is no longer restricted to physical exchange of cash over a counter and a receipt is issued. These days one can have a payment without a physical exchange of cash or transfer of monies. A payment can be made by conversion of a debt into equity, a relief of a debt, or a swap of a debt with an obligation, a digital or an electronic payment and so many other means involving the conferring of value or benefit to a creditor,” the Tribunal ruled.

The three member panel observed that UTI included the interest in its statement of account in 2017 because when the applicant converted interest into loan, UTI received income.