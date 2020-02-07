URA ties tax shortfall to unrealistic targets

URA also tied delayed implementation of tax measures such as digital tax stamps and Electronic Fiscal Devices and gazzetting of withholding VAT agents, rental tax rates among others to a deficit of Shs38.6b on spirits and waragi and Shs37.9b on rental taxes.

By Christine Kasemiire

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has partly blamed the Shs697b revenue shortfall for the six months to December 2019 on unrealistic growth in revenue targets set by government.

URA for the six months from July 2019 registered a shortfall of Shs697b having collected Shs9 trillion against a target of Shs9.7trillion.

Speaking during a press briefing in Kampala yesterday, Ms Doris Akol, the URA commissioner general, said compared to earlier years, the target for the 2019/20 year-to-year grew to 24.4 per cent from 8.6 per cent the previous year.



The targets, she said, increased by approximately 1.4 per cent tax to GDP ratio, which “is higher than the usually projected annual increase of 0.5 per cent tax to GDP ratio”.

The current revenue targets, she noted, had been premised on a number of macro-economic assumptions, administrative, policy measures and expenditure requirements.

URA, in 2015/16 had a target of Shs11.6 trillion but collected Shs11.2 trillion. In 2016/17, it was tasked with collecting Shs13.1trillion but collected Shs12.7 trillion.

The tax agency has surpassed its targets only once in the past five years when it collected Shs16.6 trillion against a target of Shs16.3 trillion in 2018. However, this was affected by revenue reducing measures implemented during the period in lieu of tax enhancing measures.

For instance, amendments in the Income Tax Act introducing income tax exemptions for selected investments are expected to cost Uganda Shs500b in tax revenue in 2019/20.

This affected the domestic tax collections which rallied Shs5.6 trillion during the period against a target of Shs6.1 trillion. The dip was also attributed to a drop in Value Added Tax on consumer products.

“We have witnessed underperformance in VAT attributed to a lower than expected outturn of Shs92b on phone talk time, Shs38.2b on sugar, Shs28.6b on beer and Shs41.3b from the wholesale and retail trade,” Ms Akol said adding that VAT on phone talk time was affected by the changes in user tastes where users prefer data for communication through social networks as opposed to direct calls.

In addition, a 25 per cent price drop for both on-net and off-net calls from Shs5 to Shs3 per second due to competition affected phone talk time collections. In fact, shifts by the public from withdrawing money from mobile money to agency banking coupled with use of the mobile money service as payment system for services affected the national coffers immensely.

MTN, URA noted has had a drop of 36 per cent in mobile money transaction values since the introduction of the levy on mobile money.

Cause of shortfall

URA also tied delayed implementation of tax measures such as digital tax stamps and Electronic Fiscal Devices and gazzetting of withholding VAT agents, rental tax rates among others to a deficit of Shs38.6b on spirits and waragi and Shs37.9b on rental taxes.

Whereas URA projected to collect Shs49.4b from withholding VAT agents, only Shs2.9b was realised.

International taxes, which pooled Shs3.5 trillion, reflective of a 2.8 per cent growth were affected by low VAT, Excise Duty and Import Duty propelled by increased exemptions.

