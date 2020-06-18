Uganda’s spending on imports declines, says Finance Ministry

By MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

“The deficit was $127.21 million in April 2020, compared to $175.97 million in March 2020,” the Ministry of Finance said.

The Ministry of Finance explains that the reduction in the deficit follows a higher decline in the import bill that more than offset the drop in export receipts.

“Compared to April 2019, the merchandise trade deficit narrowed by 63 per cent from $343.57 million to $127.21 million in April 2020. The narrowing of the deficit, year-on-year, is also explained by a greater decline in the import bill that more than offset the fall in export receipts,” said the Ministry of Finance.

Globally, imports and exports have all been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic resulting in reduced demand for goods and services, which implies that both the government and private sector was not importing, as they were doing before the Covid-19 struck the global and the national economies.

During the period, government imports declined by 38.5 per cent driven by a drop in project imports, whereas; private sector imports fell by 30.7 per cent as both oil and non-oil imports recorded reductions. There were drops in mineral products (excluding petroleum products), petroleum products, machinery equipment, vehicles and accessories; base metals and their products; and chemical and related products.

In comparison with April 2019, merchandise imports fell by 49.1 per cent following a decline in both government and private sector imports.