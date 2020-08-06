Umeme seeks to integrate Mukono power network

By Christine Kasemiire

Electricity distributor, Umeme, has set aside $3.4m (Shs12.4b) to integrate the distribution grid with transmission infrastructure in Mukono District.

The integration seeks to construct a seven-line network from a transmission substation linking different customers to the supply grid.

The Mukono area is increasingly becoming a large power consumer with establishments such as the new water treatment plant in Katosi, which is being constructed by National Water and Sewerage Corporation.

Yesterday, Mr Selestino Babungi, the Umeme managing director, said in a statement that they were building a new double circuit line from the substation in Mbalala to the Katosi water treatment plant. The new lines, he said, would ensure that the plant has quality power supply that will serve a number of customers in the Kampala Metropolitan Area.

The plant, which is expected to be launched next year, is expected to supply between 160 million and 240 million litres of water and will supplement the already stretched Ggaba plant.

Kampala Metropolitan, which comprises of parts of Kampala, Mukono, Entebbe and Wakiso, consumes 300 million litres daily.

Currently, National Water and Sewerage Corporation has a supply deficit of about 60 million litres since the Ggaba plant can only pump 240 million per day.

Therefore, the integration, which will create a dedicated power supply line for the Katosi water plant, will help to improve the quality of power in the area as well as easy delivery of auxiliary services such as water.

Mr Alison Atwiine, the Umeme projects investment manager, said the integration, which will be complete by the end of this year, will also address the needs of industrialists in Mukono.

Besides National Water and Sewerage Corporation, the other customers that will benefit from the Shs12b project include Kampala Cement, Tian Tang and Landy Industries Limited, among others.

The project is one of the many that Umeme will be financed through this year to improve the quality of electricity.