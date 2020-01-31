Warehouse leasing declines

By Christine Kasemiire

A directive by Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) to limit some products from custom warehousing at post of entry forced a drop in warehouse leasing activity during the second half of 2019, according to a Knight Frank report.

According to report, the retail segment of real estate saw varied activity during the period, mainly impacted by statutory directives.

During the period URA issued a list of goods that could no longer be eligible for customs warehousing at the point of entry.

The net effect of this, according to the report, meant that traders would have to import goods, clear taxes immediately and then transport them to the final destination.

“The change in operations will no longer allow traders to keep certain items in bonded warehouses,” the report reads in part.

Some of the list of goods included sugar, rice, wines and spirits, building materials, motor vehicle tyres and tubes, motor vehicles older than 14 years, among others.

Data from URA indicates that used car imports in the year ended 2019 declined by 12.8 per cent mainly due to a ban on cars older than 15 years.

Only 42,681 units were imported in 2019 compared to 48,966 units in 2018.

The real estate report also noted that the move will have a direct impact on the warehousing sector, especially bonded warehouses since the items mentioned will become obsolete.

However, activity in malls managed by Knight Frank increased with expansions and debut of new entrants.

Planned developments, such as Metroplex Mall under redevelopment and Arena Mall which are being done on a pre-let basis to ensure less risk for developers and conducive retail space for retailers are at more than 50 per cent and 60 per cent, respectively.