dfcu Bank employee arrested over suspected fraud

By Monitor Reporter

dfcu Bank is investigating fraud involving one of its employees at Ntinda Branch in Kampala.

According to a Friday statement that was shared on the bank’s Twitter handle, the fraud involved the unauthorised transfer of unspecified amounts of money from clients’ accounts by one of its employees.

“Investigations are ongoing into circumstances under which one of its employees, at the Ntinda branch, was involved in the fraudulent transfer of funds. The employee, in question, was apprehended on Wednesday 13th May 2020 and is aiding the police in the ongoing investigations,” the statement read in part.

The statement adds: “The affected customer(s) have had their money refunded.