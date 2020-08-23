Maraka threads uniforms for profits

By EDGAR R. BATTE

It is said that when you do what you love, you never regret a single moment. For a long time, it was Brenda Maraka’s dream to travel and see Uganda and interact with people.

“My business has allowed me to see my country. If I had to settle anywhere, it would be Kidepo Valley National Park. It has amazing landscapes; the views there are to die for. To wake and see animals is priceless,” she says.

Creativity

Maraka is a fashion and textile designer, with a 14-year business experience. She puts her creativity to use by drawing sketches and sewing them to fruition. She does that for different wear and clothing but her current specialisation is making uniforms for hotels and hospitality facilities around the country.

Her business is called ‘Brenda Maraka Limited’ under which she makes clothes with an objective of telling stories and letting people feel comfortable and special in the clothes.

“I decided to start making uniforms for hotels because many years ago everyone wore a white shirt and black trouser or skirt but every hotel is different and I felt that clothes can tell a story in addition to the décor and beautiful beddings. Today, you will walk into the hotel and you can tell that the uniform tells a story and partly represents the facility’s ideas,” says the fashion designer.

Maraka sews the uniforms from home because of Covid-19. PHOTOS | EDGAR R. BATTE

Nurtures dream

Some of her clients include Marasa Africa, Arcadia Suites, Madhvani Group, Uganda Lodges, Airport View Hotel and Best Western among others. The knack to make clothes started at a young age.

Maraka recalls seeing her mother making clothes for people in her home town of Soroti, in eastern Uganda. Sewing clothes was a popular business in the town and this got her curious about the craft.

“Back then, many people made one design. My mother would travel to buy certain patterns and make dresses for me. I was inspired to consider making clothes with unique designs when I grew older.”

Career designer

True to the aspiration, she grew up and started creating designs as a career. Then, she realised it was not enough being a creative person ; she needed to be a business person too.

“I had to combine my creativity with business and make a living out of it. In the beginning, I struggled with linking the two. I needed to think how financially viable the things I was creating were. I enjoyed creating things, and masterpieces and then the urge to think outside the gap. That is how I thought of the idea of creating and making uniforms for hotels in the city and in hard to reach places like Karamoja and Bwindi,” she recollects.

The new dimension also allowed Maraka to fulfil her longing to travel and see the beautiful places around Uganda. In essence, this allowed her to work and have some fun while at it.

Motherly advice

Meanwhile, her mother, an accountant by profession, always prompted the daughter to be keen on her bookkeeping and financial handling. “I have learnt from her. When I make purchases for materials, I need to have records which also helps me when it comes to costing the products and how much I will save on each of them. I promptly do my tax returns. She is always pestering me to keep clean records,” the youthful fashion designer further explains about the business mentoring she has received from her mother.

At the end of a financial year, she hands over her books to an auditor who further helps on filling tax returns. “It also helps to know how much the business has made, how much is spent and generally the health of the business. It gets me to also ask myself questions like if we didn’t work for six months, will I still be able to pay myself and my employees a salary.”

Covid-19 strikes

In light of the effects of Covid-19 on the way work is done, Maraka says they have since changed their mode of work. “Everyone is working from home so I pay my employees per piece they make. If the product is worth Shs20,000, they earn a percentage. Plus, they are comfortable working from home given the high transport charges. An employee from Kajjansi spends up to Shs16,000 to travel to Ntinda unlike before when they were spending Shs6,000. Then there is the time spent on the road.”

The fashion designer pays herself a modest salary of Shs500,000, in addition to other benefits that include life and health insurance as well as her golfing hobby, as a perk in her capacity as a director.

“If I realise the golfing is taking too much money then I take a break,” she says. She made a decision to share her fashion design skills by mentoring two people every year. This year has been different. Unlike before, when she largely mentored younger people, 2020 has brought on an older mentee who has decided to change career.

“The first thing I tell the people I mentor is to work hard now, when you are young. Start saving. It doesn’t matter how much you earn or what you do, save something.” She adds, “Then, find something to invest in; bonds or treasury bills. There is no limit to how much you can save. In my company, we started a saving scheme, saving Shs100, 000 a month. At the end of the year, each of us had Shs1.2m. People bought overlock or sewing machines and some put their money in treasure bills.”

To keep afloat and in sync with dynamics in the design sector, Maraka travels to see what other designers are doing and to feed from the dreams of the beauty queens at beauty pageants.

“It is interesting listening to young people who would like to change the world. People have hope and dreams and it is amazing. How can such people be helped? Being around young people makes me feel young,” she adds.

She attended school at Pioneer Primary School in Soroti then Madera Girls Primary School. She was at Namasagali College School from Senior One to Senior Four and at Trinity College Nabbingo for Senior Five and Senior Six.

She went to Newham College for a year and then London Academy of Design in United Kingdom for fashion design with speciality in women’s wear. In 2017, she did shibori, an intensive Asian tie and dye course.