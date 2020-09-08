By Monitor Team

Buganda's second deputy Katikkiro and minister of finance, investment, planning and economic development, Mr Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa has appealed to Ugandans in the diaspora to consider social investment in communities that raised them.

Investment in health centres and schools at the Masaza level will help transform these communities and it‘s benevolent, the prominent Rotarian reiterated.

His remarks are contained in a message he delivered to the diaspora this past weekend for the business edition of the Uganda Festival and Expo 2020, a virtual substitute to the annual Uganda Festival and Expo organized by Ugandans in North America under their umbrella body UNAA Causes, with a theme; Economic Transformation during and After a Crisis.

Nsibirwa emphasized the need for humanity investment and cited the three key issues of the Buganda Kingdom as culture and heritage, social transformation for the residents of Buganda and financial sustainability.

He also advised them to consider investing in affordable housing in Uganda given that the country has a deficit of two million housing units.

He said that Buganda Kingdom's first phase of affordable project of 200 units in Kigo is 70 percent sold out with good diaspora participation, in addition to other projects on going like the luxury housing project in Sentema.

He also hinted on other projects in the pipeline like the Kabaka's Lake Development, affordable housing in Masaka and Mpigi as part of the kingdom’s master plan.

On Agriculture which is the backbone of the country, he said: “Agriculture is where Uganda’s comparative advantage is huge with the best fresh produce hard to find anywhere in the World, why does Dubai buy food from America while Uganda is just about a third of the distance close to it, when compared to America?”

“We have to address our quality and reliability to avoid losing market share,” he added.

On a positive note, he said coffee and Matooke growing is up about 30 percent in the Buganda region.

Mr Nsibirwa who is also the President of Uganda Coffee Federation and Group Chairman and CEO of the Africa Coffee Academy invited Ugandans to get into the Coffee business, the Second Deputy Katikkiro reminded Ugandans in North America that the USA is the World's biggest coffee Consumer by volume and it does not grow any coffee, this is an opportunity to engage Ugandans in the Diaspora to join the coffee business.