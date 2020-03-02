Ugandans in UK meet Prince Charles over business promotion
Monday March 2 2020
Prince Charles of Wales has commended Ugandans in the United Kingdom (UK) for their efforts to promote business between Uganda and the UK.
Speaking on the sidelines of British Asian Trust, in the Midlands, UK, Prince Charles, according to a statement, also encouraged Ugandans to focus on promoting sustainable business opportunities that will benefit both Uganda and the UK.
“I commend you all for your efforts in promoting business opportunities between Uganda and the UK,” he said.
Over the years, trade between Uganda and UK has been falling and moving towards the Far East and Middle East.
Uganda’s exports to the UK account for just about £2m (Shs9.3b) annually thereby government and the private sector have been searching for ways to promote trade that is mutually beneficial to the two countries. Uganda’s major exports to the UK include fish, coffee, tea, flowers and cocoa powder.
The meeting was also attended by Mr Jaffer Kapasi, the Consul General of Uganda for the Midlands UK, Mr Daniel Nsaba Buturo, Ms Kavita Brahmbhatt and Mr Ravendrasinh Thakor of GAT3WAY.
Mr Shahid Sheikh, who was appointed chairman of the Midlands Chapter, said he would advance the fight against poverty.
On his part, Mr Buturo said for a Ugandan to be appointed to the Trust was a huge opportunity that will not only promote trade but also boost brand Uganda.
“As a result, we are left with no choice but to throw all of our support behind Mr Shahid Sheikh during his tenure as chairman of the The British Asian Trust’s Midland’s Chapter,” he said.
The British Asian Trust, which was founded in 2007 by Prince and a group of distinguished British Asian business leaders, works to tackle poverty.
editorial@ug.nationmedia.com