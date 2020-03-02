Ugandans in UK meet Prince Charles over business promotion

By JUSTUS LYATUU

Prince Charles of Wales has commended Ugandans in the United Kingdom (UK) for their efforts to promote business between Uganda and the UK.

Speaking on the sidelines of British Asian Trust, in the Midlands, UK, Prince Charles, according to a statement, also encouraged Ugandans to focus on promoting sustainable business opportunities that will benefit both Uganda and the UK.

“I commend you all for your efforts in promoting business opportunities between Uganda and the UK,” he said.

Over the years, trade between Uganda and UK has been falling and moving towards the Far East and Middle East.

Uganda’s exports to the UK account for just about £2m (Shs9.3b) annually thereby government and the private sector have been searching for ways to promote trade that is mutually beneficial to the two countries. Uganda’s major exports to the UK include fish, coffee, tea, flowers and cocoa powder.

The meeting was also attended by Mr Jaffer Kapasi, the Consul General of Uganda for the Midlands UK, Mr Daniel Nsaba Buturo, Ms Kavita Brahmbhatt and Mr Ravendrasinh Thakor of GAT3WAY.