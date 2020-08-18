Being calm, confident helps one become a better leader

By Henry Mulindwa

What leadership style enables a chief executive officer to transform their organisation?

Focus on serving others above self. This requires being humble, and having empathy to be able to assess and direct action to helping others improve themselves. It requires good listening skills and dispensing advice sparingly, focusing instead of asking good questions to help others find their own solutions. Respect for others is very fundamental.

What takes a leader from exceptional to transformational?

It is mainly the influence of the leader. An exceptional leader perfects the above qualities. Transformational leadership comes from breakthrough ideas, skillful management of a crisis or distinguished affirmation of traditional values like Mother Theresa. Effecting a fundamental self-transformation and becoming a role model is also key. Nelson Mandela transformed himself during his imprisonment and letting go the trappings of power and became transformational.

It is said that good leadership is much more than technical skills. What exactly does this mean?

Technical skills are key to early career goals like job entry and delivering on technical issues as a professional. Management and leadership skills come with working through and managing others. Social skills and other emotional intelligence factors become fundamental and increasingly so as one attains high leadership roles. Empathy, mentoring, coaching others as well as role modeling play a big role as explained in responses to the above questions.

What kind of leadership is required during this Covid-19 pandemic?

The pandemic is unprecedented for those alive and active today. It has created anxiety and need for adapting to a still emerging situation. Leadership, thus, needs to focus on being calm and radiating it with confidence to help steady the nerves with good and constant communication. Empathy is key to helping one understand and assisting to alleviate anxiety among others. Listening well and having a growth mindset to enable one to keep learning from others, including subordinates and distilling critical information to guide the way forward. Flexibility to avoid hard set rules and being agile in leading the way.

Change needs to be carefully prepared. Under the theme, “Leading Change through Strategic Collaboration,” how can a chief executive officer make a convincing case for change?

A critical issue is listening and involving others through delegation and co-option to contribute and own the process of change. It is important to be authentic and genuinely share the limelight, feedback, and recognition for contributions. These aspects will motivate others to develop passion and exert themselves to the cause and facilitate the change management and goals achievement.

What new business models and emerging technologies should any CEO be aware of?

The IT and data revolution has spawned new types of data, mostly BIG data (because of the enormous scope), mostly generated in private companies like Facebook.

Google, Amazon, and Ali Baba. To unlock the useful information in these data requires new data analytical skills and better informed business models. Many existing business models have been rendered obsolete as clients are now more focused on services for example home delivery for restaurants and digital banking designed to deliver bespoke services directly to the customer as opposed to traditional bank/financial products to be sought from brick and mortar locations.

Why do youth in Uganda struggle to design industry level innovations?

Our limited legacy (history in such innovations) means that as a society, we are not well endowed either in educational services, experienced leaders/trainers, funding and even applications. Nevertheless, in Africa, there has also emerged new opportunities, which have enabled innovators to leapfrog traditional approaches for example, the emerging revolution in low tech financial services based on cheap telephones and mobile money.

With appropriate investment in educational services such as vocational centres, updated school curriculum, innovation/incubation centres, technical institutions and universities, we can exploit opportunities to find simple solutions to our unique problems. I’m impressed by Fintechs which are continuously improving solutions to help expand the range and mode of delivery of financial and related services.

How can start ups create commercially viable solutions for the market?

Innovation and incubation centres together with taking advantages of social and/or patient capital can help a great deal. Collaboration from corporations and donors/development partners can also be major catalysts to finding commercial solutions for various markets.

Virtual debate

Themed: “Leading Change through Strategic Collaboration,” this year’s CEO Summit slated for September 11, seeks to ignite debate on how the world is changing and progressing faster than ever, and explore ways corporates can stay ahead of the game through innovation and creativity. They must find new ways to operate their businesses to stay in line with market developments.