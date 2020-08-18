From offline to online business

By Joanita Mbabazi

To improve the prospects of your business, you must understand how your customer wants to access your product.

The Covid-19 crisis has shown the need for businesses to accelerate their presence online rather than waiting for walk-in customers in their shops. For your business to ride through this wave of disruption, it must have a proper website or Facebook page with a business outlook.

Customers shift online

For Mr Jacob Walusimbi, the proprietor of Amen Shoe Collection, located downtown in Kampala, walk-in customers are a mere trickle. He now looks for clients online .Walusimbi quickly tapped into the online space, opening an online shop. He has mastered the rules of engagement with the customer.

“We have clients who are corporate and do not want the hustle of going down town to look for items. These prefer to shop from the comfort of either their homes or offices. The online space has helped me reach out these clients,” he says.

Doing my business online helps a business person attract customers who ordinarily would not have gone to their shop.

“As long as I share photos of the products in stock either on my WhatsApp status or social media page, an interested buyer makes the order and arrange for the product to be delivered. This is already helping me to reach so many people other than waiting for them at my shop,” Mr Walusimbi says.

Credibility is everything when doing business online. This is what gets your customer base growing.

“You must deliver genuine products. Ensure that what you shared online is what you deliver to clients,” he adds.

Walusimbi has no kind words for dishonest entrepreneurs who want to cheat their customers. “If you want online

marketing to be profitable, you have to deliver genuine products because sometimes it involves meeting your own transport costs to deliver products. So, do not use online platforms and think you will dupe customers,” he says.

When asked whether he will continue with online marketing even after Covid-19, the young man seems not to surrender.

“What has kept me in this business is that my business has now expanded and when you are loyal to your customers, they refer you to other people,” he says.

Entrepreneurs are now getting comfortable with WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook among other social media platforms to distribute their products seamlessly to their customers. But this requires a certain level of trust.

“Before Covid-19, online marketing was not something I was familiar with. Now, most of the sales I am making are from my online marketing channels on Instagram and Facebook. Clients call me if they are in need of shoes,” Walusimbi adds.

Benefits of online

Engaging customers

According to Mr Isaac Odongo, the customer at Roas Digital Company, it is easy to quantify and follow up your customers online as opposed to traditional marketing. Online, you are able to engage your clients and know the number that has seen your advert.